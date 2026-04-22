GEVORKYAN, a.s.: Bologna-Based Sinteris Officially Part of the GEVORKYAN Group

GEVORKYAN, a.s. hereby informs that, as of April 22, 2026, the transaction became effective, as a result of which the company became the 100% owner of Gevorkyan Sinteris Italia S.r.l., based in Bologna. Through Gevorkyan Sinteris Italia S.r.l., all assets of the Italian powder metallurgy plant originally operating under the Sinteris brand were simultaneously acquired on the basis of the concluded transaction, including tangible and intangible assets and the registered brand. At the same time, this step ensures the continuity of existing business relationships with the customers and suppliers of the Italian plant, while also creating room for their further development.

The importance of finalizing the entire process and the positive expectations regarding further joint operation are confirmed in the statements of representatives of both parties.

"We perceive the integration of Sinteris into the GEVORKYAN Group as a merger of two brands with strong professional backgrounds and numerous synergies. The GEVORKYAN Group represents a well-established and long-term stable company. The Group's innovation capacities in Poland, Austria and Slovakia create a solid foundation for the technological and commercial development of our Bologna plant, both on the domestic and global markets," says Eng. Alessandro Salemi on behalf of Gevorkyan Sinteris Italia.

"We are pleased that such a serious brand with a long tradition as Sinteris is becoming part of the GEVORKYAN Group. Already at this stage, we can see that customers positively perceive the opportunity to benefit from the facilities of both plants, in Slovakia and in Italy, which is reflected in new projects and an increase in long-term contracts," says Artur Gevorkyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GEVORKYAN, a.s.

About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at https://gevorkyan.eu/en/.

Contact information:

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

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