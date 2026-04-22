

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $855 million, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $13 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $804 million or $2.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to $4.744 billion from $4.143 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $855 Mln. vs. $13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.90 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $4.744 Bln vs. $4.143 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News