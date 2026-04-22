

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $362 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $322 million, or $1.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $462 million or $2.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $2.95 billion from $2.61 billion last year.



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $362 Mln. vs. $322 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.12 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue: $2.95 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.25 To $ 10.65 Full year revenue guidance: $ 12.19 B To $ 12.49 B



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