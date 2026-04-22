Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zündet die nächste Explorationsstufe - und der Markt beginnt aufzuwachen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KCUE | ISIN: US30250C2061 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
FBC HOLDING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FBC HOLDING INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 13:02 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Enters into Stock Purchase Agreement with FBC Holding Inc. to Acquire Mushroom Madness Inc. and Formrunner Apparel; Subsidiaries Now 100% Wholly Owned

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) CBD Life Sciences Inc. is proud to announce the successful execution of a stock purchase agreement with FBC Holding Inc. Under the terms of this agreement, CBD Life Sciences Inc. has purchased 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of Mushroom Madness Inc. and Formrunner Apparel.

This strategic acquisition ensures that both Mushroom Madness Inc. and Formrunner Apparel are now fully wholly owned subsidiaries of CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL). This move represents a significant milestone in our corporate growth strategy, streamlining our operations and consolidating our diverse brand portfolio under the CBD Life Sciences umbrella to maximize shareholder value and operational efficiency

Follow our social media for the latest updates!
X: https://www.x.com/CBDL_StockOTC
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbd.vault
IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com
Website: https://www.thecbdvault.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information
Lisa Nelson CEO
cbdvaultaz@gmail.com
4802091720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cbd-life-sciences-inc.-cbdl-enters-into-stock-purchase-agreement-with-1159835

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.