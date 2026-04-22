CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Enters into Stock Purchase Agreement with FBC Holding Inc. to Acquire Mushroom Madness Inc. and Formrunner Apparel; Subsidiaries Now 100% Wholly Owned

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) CBD Life Sciences Inc. is proud to announce the successful execution of a stock purchase agreement with FBC Holding Inc. Under the terms of this agreement, CBD Life Sciences Inc. has purchased 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of Mushroom Madness Inc. and Formrunner Apparel.

This strategic acquisition ensures that both Mushroom Madness Inc. and Formrunner Apparel are now fully wholly owned subsidiaries of CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL). This move represents a significant milestone in our corporate growth strategy, streamlining our operations and consolidating our diverse brand portfolio under the CBD Life Sciences umbrella to maximize shareholder value and operational efficiency

Follow our social media for the latest updates!

X: https://www.x.com/CBDL_StockOTC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbd.vault

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

Website: https://www.thecbdvault.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cbd-life-sciences-inc.-cbdl-enters-into-stock-purchase-agreement-with-1159835