FBC Holding, Inc. Announces Donations Toward Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

Formrunner Apparel Unveils Latest Collection - Turning Hype into Help for Flood-Affected Families in Texas

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD), the parent company of Formrunner Apparel, is proud to announce a powerful initiative in response to the devastating floods that have swept across Texas - many of which have directly affected the company's community of customers, supporters, and internal team members.

Effective immediately and continuing through August 15, 2025, FBC Holding will donate $5 from every Formrunner Apparel item sold at Studio 22, its flagship storefront in Chandler, Arizona, directly to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which is actively supporting recovery efforts on the ground.

This announcement follows the highly anticipated launch of Formrunner's newest collection, which dropped this week and has already exceeded expectations. The capsule includes two brand-new graphic tees, each produced in limited quantities with no restocks - a formula that has become a signature of the brand and a major driver of urgency among fans and collectors. In just the first few days since release, both items have begun to sell out, generating notable revenue increases and further affirming Formrunner's growing momentum in the national streetwear scene.

"Our hearts are with the many communities impacted by the devastating floods across Texas - including so many of our loyal customers and dedicated team members," said the company in a statement. "To support ongoing recovery efforts, FBCD will donate $5 from each Formrunner brand product sold from now until August 15th to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund."

This initiative reflects FBCD's broader mission: to build brands that lead with purpose, impact, and cultural relevance. By tying its most successful launch of the summer to a relief fund that provides real help to real people, the company demonstrates the value of aligning strong product with meaningful action.

In today's fashion economy, story-driven and community-rooted brands outperform - both in terms of sales and long-term brand equity. Formrunner Apparel has firmly established itself as one of those rare brands: combining limited-edition craftsmanship, street credibility, and now, philanthropic purpose. With its collections gaining traction among influencers, stylists, and fashion-forward consumers across the country, the brand continues to build a loyal following both in-store and online.

At the macro level, the global streetwear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8%, with forecasts estimating it will surpass $230 billion by 2026. FBCD's ability to quickly produce sell-through results, drive foot traffic, and activate on community impact puts it in a strong position as both a retail player and cultural brand builder. The growth of Studio 22 and the sellout speed of its capsule collections demonstrate a scalable model with tangible investor upside.

Investors and consumers alike are encouraged to engage with the brand during this campaign, knowing that every purchase not only contributes to one of the hottest collections of the season - but also directly supports disaster relief efforts at a time when it matters most.

About FBC Holding, Inc.

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC: FBCD) is a fast-moving holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and growing innovative brands across the fashion, retail, and lifestyle sectors. Its flagship brand, Formrunner Apparel, is a limited-edition streetwear label based in Arizona, known for culture-forward designs, exclusive drops, and meaningful community engagement. Through its retail presence at Studio 22 and national brand development strategy, FBCD is redefining what it means to build fashion with purpose.

Website: www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Instagram: @Formrunner

Studio 22 Instagram: @studio22.az

Studio 22 Website: www.studio22az.com

IR Contact:

info@formrunnerapparel.com

