FBC Holding, Inc. Releases Shareholder Letter

Streetwear Industry Forecast to Surpass $185 Billion by 2027, FBCD Positioned to Capitalize Amid Rapid Market Growth

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / FBCD, the parent company of Formrunner Apparel Inc., is proud to share an important update with shareholders regarding the company's rapid evolution, market positioning, and strategic initiatives. With consumer behavior shifting heavily toward culture-driven fashion and youth identity, FBCD stands at the intersection of retail innovation, streetwear dominance, and cultural influence.

The Market Opportunity: Streetwear Is No Longer a Trend - It's a Movement

According to recent market research, the global streetwear industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%, reaching a market size of over $185 billion by 2027. The rise of celebrity collaborations, Gen Z spending power, and the surge in premium casualwear all contribute to this trajectory. Formrunner Apparel, under the FBCD umbrella, is uniquely positioned to tap into this momentum as both a brand and a retail platform.

Recent Developments Driving Shareholder Value

Over the past several months, FBCD has laid down a powerful foundation across digital, brand, and cultural verticals:

1. Launch of New Website and Expanded Digital Experience

Our upgraded e-commerce platform features a completely redesigned interface, faster load times, mobile-first optimization, and a curated rollout of our newest Formrunner Collection-including seasonal drops, accessories, and capsule pieces. This upgrade was designed for scale, supporting high-volume traffic, influencer campaigns, and future category launches.

2. Strategic Collaborations & Brand Partnerships

We are working with a growing list of established and emerging fashion brands to launch co-branded capsule drops that strengthen brand equity, generate cultural buzz, and drive high-margin, limited-inventory sales. These partnerships allow FBCD to remain flexible, tapped into niche communities, and highly reactive to cultural trends.

3. New Product Category Rollout - Hats & Headwear

FBCD is expanding into the lucrative headwear market with the launch of our premium Formrunner hat collection. This includes exclusive designs, fitteds, and co-branded pieces developed in collaboration with key tastemakers. Hats remain one of the most visible, high-velocity segments in streetwear, and we're entering with intention and creativity.

4. Athlete, Rapper & Celebrity Endorsement Campaigns

FBCD is in advanced talks with professional athletes, college sports figures, and influential music artists to join the Formrunner movement as official ambassadors. These authentic, culture-forward partnerships are designed to extend reach across sports, music, and youth culture-building brand resonance beyond the typical streetwear consumer.

5. Expansion Into Team Sports & Licensing Deals

We've initiated conversations with multiple professional and collegiate teams across football, basketball, and hockey to explore merchandise licensing, team partnerships, and crossover collections. This initiative places Formrunner Apparel at the intersection of lifestyle fashion and performance culture, unlocking major national visibility and new revenue streams.

6. Studio 22 as a Cultural Flagship

Rather than focusing on traditional retail expansion, FBCD operates Studio 22, a physical expression of our brand and culture. Located in Chandler Fashion Center and SanTan Village in Gilbert, AZ, these two flagship locations serve as experiential hubs for streetwear fans-housing not only Formrunner's collections but also a curated mix of local and high-end brands. These aren't just stores-they're cultural destinations and community incubators that deepen brand connection and generate organic growth.

Looking Ahead: FBCD's Vision for the Future

FBCD's rise is no accident. Every step is part of a strategic, multi-pronged growth plan-rooted in community, culture, and commerce. With a newly optimized digital platform, influential brand partners, celebrity collaborations in progress, and a strong foundation in experiential retail, FBCD is building a streetwear powerhouse that speaks to today's consumers and tomorrow's investors.

We remain focused on scaling with integrity, building value for shareholders, and shaping a lasting presence in one of the most dynamic fashion sectors in the world.

This is more than apparel. This is culture, ownership, and legacy.

We thank our investors and supporters for believing in the mission.

About FBCD

FBCD is the parent company of Formrunner Apparel Inc., a premium streetwear and cultural fashion house based in Arizona. With both physical and digital footprints, FBCD leverages high-level brand partnerships, influencer relationships, and youth-driven market trends to build a legacy fashion platform fueled by authenticity, innovation, and community.

Website: www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Instagram: @Formrunner

Studio 22 Instagram: @studio22.az

Studio 22 Website: www.studio22az.com

IR Contact:

info@formrunnerapparel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See FBC Holding, Inc filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital: the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services, changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

lisa@formrunnerapparel.com

480-953-2100

SOURCE: FBC Holding, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fbc-holding-inc.-fbcd-releases-shareholder-letter-1048623