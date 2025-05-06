FBC Holding, Inc. Expands Retail Footprint With Two Flagship Locations In Arizona's Top Shopping Destinations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / FBCD (OTC PINK:FBCD) is proud to announce a bold new leap in its expansion strategy, officially opening two premium retail locations at Chandler Fashion Center (3111 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226) and SanTan Village (2218 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85295). These launches position FBCD's retail presence at the heart of Arizona's most trafficked and trend-forward shopping destinations, reinforcing its growing dominance in the luxury streetwear and lifestyle market.

Both locations feature FBCD's in-house fashion powerhouse, Formrunner Apparel, alongside its immersive boutique concept, Studio 22. Together, they form a unique retail experience unlike anything else in the region - a one-stop destination for premium streetwear, underground heat, and limited-edition exclusives.

Inside, shoppers will find a curated mix of today's most sought-after brands, including Sp5der, Chrome Hearts, A Bathing Ape (BAPE), Essentials, and a collection of standout Arizona-based streetwear labels. Studio 22 also serves as a fashion gallery of sorts, offering rare vintage t-shirts, custom jewelry, headwear, and seasonal drops, all backed by an elite retail aesthetic designed to attract fashion enthusiasts, creators, and influencers alike.

"These two stores aren't just new doors - they're statements," said an FBCD spokesperson. "We're building cultural landmarks. Chandler Fashion Center and SanTan Village give us massive exposure and access to one of the fastest-growing urban youth markets in the country. We're not just selling clothing - we're setting trends and shaping lifestyles."

At the heart of the experience is Formrunner Apparel, the crown jewel of FBCD's fashion portfolio. Known for its bold graphics, premium materials, and 1-of-1 exclusivity model, Formrunner is rapidly evolving into one of the most disruptive names in independent fashion. The brand already has exclusive collaborations underway with national brands, NFL athletes, and recording artists, with more announcements expected in the coming quarters.

These strategic retail openings are part of a broader rollout plan to expand FBCD's physical footprint, build strong regional brand equity, and drive high-margin product sales through direct-to-consumer channels. With strong retail data, a loyal youth following, and increasing celebrity interest, FBCD is now primed for explosive scale in both brick-and-mortar and digital markets.

Investor Outlook

These moves reflect FBCD's ongoing execution of its aggressive growth roadmap, with retail expansion serving as a major catalyst for revenue acceleration and brand valuation. In a market where authenticity drives consumer spending, FBCD stands at the forefront - merging music, fashion, and culture into a highly scalable retail model with national potential.

Retail Locations:

Chandler Fashion Center - 3111 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226

SanTan Village - 2218 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85295

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD), is a high-end streetwear brand known for its premium quality and trend-setting designs. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Formrunner is dedicated to bringing fresh, innovative apparel to the streetwear community. For more information, visit www.formrunnerapparel.com.

Formrunner Apparel Inc's main website: www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Formrunner

Studio 22 Instagram (Mall Location): https://www.instagram.com/studio22.az

Studio22 Main Website https://www.studio22az.com

IR Contact:

info@formrunnerapparel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See FBC Holding, Inc filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital: the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services, changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: FBC Holding, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fbc-holding-inc.-fbcd-expands-retail-footprint-with-two-flagship-locat-1023876