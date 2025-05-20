FBC Holding, Inc. Apparel Worn by Pro Athletes as Formrunner Gains Traction in Sports Culture

Global streetwear market expected to surpass $220 billion by 2032 as limited drops and athlete interest drive demand for emerging brands.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD), the parent company behind rising premium streetwear label Formrunner Apparel, is excited to announce growing organic interest from professional athletes, including several high-profile players from a major Arizona football team.

What started as a casual photoshoot with a few players quickly evolved into a powerful moment for the brand. After wearing the gear, those athletes walked away with bags of exclusive pieces-later followed by their teammates who sought out the brand independently. Some players have even made in-store purchases at Studio 22, Formrunner's flagship retail store in Chandler, Arizona.

"When athletes go out of their way to visit your storefront and buy your designs off the rack, it's a sign that your brand resonates," said Lisa Nelson, CEO of FBC Holding, Inc. "This wasn't a paid partnership-it was real, organic traction among people who shape culture."

Exclusivity Meets Influence

Formrunner's success is built on a foundation of limited edition drops, premium 100% cotton construction, and a no-restock model that fuels both scarcity and loyalty. With bold designs that intersect fashion, music, and sports, the label continues to carve out a lane in the competitive streetwear space.

The recent interest from professional athletes highlights Formrunner's growing influence-proving that peer-to-peer product adoption among trendsetters and public figures remains one of the most powerful drivers of modern fashion.

According to recent industry data, the global streetwear market is projected to exceed $220 billion by 2032, fueled by youth culture, exclusivity, and influencer adoption. Formrunner's momentum places FBC Holding, Inc. at the heart of this cultural shift.

Momentum & Expansion

The attention from athletes is just the beginning. FBC Holding is actively engaging with influencers, musicians, and cultural leaders to expand the brand's footprint and solidify its position as a national lifestyle brand. With plans underway for more retail locations and enhanced eCommerce logistics, the company is setting the stage for sustainable, high-margin growth.

Studio 22, located in Chandler, Arizona, has rapidly become a hub for creators, artists, and tastemakers. As both a retail space and cultural center, it embodies Formrunner's mission to honor legacy, build community, and drive innovation in fashion.

"We started Formrunner to honor a legacy and tell a story-and now that story is being worn by top athletes and tastemakers across the country," added Nelson. "This is just the beginning."

About FBC Holding, Inc. (FBCD)

FBC Holding, Inc. is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying, acquiring, and scaling brands in high-growth industries. Its flagship subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel, is a limited-edition streetwear label rooted in authenticity, culture, and exclusivity. With a strong presence in Arizona and a rapidly growing national following, FBCD is poised to lead the next generation of fashion, lifestyle, and cultural crossover.

Website: www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Instagram: @Formrunner

Studio 22 Instagram: @studio22.az

Studio 22 Website: www.studio22az.com

