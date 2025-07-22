FBC Holding, Inc. Announces Significant Strategic Collaboration with Dzerted Brand

Streetwear Market Surges in Global Demand - Industry CAGR Projected at 9.4%, Forecasted to Exceed $230 Billion by 2030 as Youth-Driven Fashion Continues to Disrupt Traditional Retail

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC:FBCD), the parent company of rising streetwear house Formrunner Apparel Inc., is thrilled to announce a powerful and game-changing strategic collaboration with dzerted, one of the most exciting and culturally influential emerging streetwear brands in the country. With over 12,000+ engaged followers on Instagram and a loyal customer base that spans the U.S., dzerted has established itself as a serious force in the underground and mainstream fashion world alike.

As of today, Studio 22, the flagship retail location owned and operated by FBCD in Chandler, Arizona, proudly carries exclusive dzerted merchandise - offering customers immediate access to a brand that was previously only available online. The response has been explosive, with dzerted items consistently selling out in-store, marking this as one of the most impactful vendor additions to the Studio 22 brand portfolio to date.

Fueling Revenue & Cultural Impact

This is not just a shelf placement, it's a strategic alliance between two purpose-driven fashion labels. The collaboration between dzerted and Formrunner Apparel is already in motion, with plans underway for an exclusive limited-run capsule collection co-branded between both lines. The initial drop will include one signature clothing piece and a matching accessory item that captures the creative DNA of both brands. This collection will be available both in-store and online, driving new revenue channels and broadening exposure for FBCD's growing retail and e-commerce ecosystem.

"Dzerted isn't just a clothing company-it's a cultural brand. Their deep connection to youth, art, hustle, and authenticity makes them a natural extension of what we're building with Formrunner and Studio 22," said Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of FBC Holding, Inc. "This partnership is a high-impact win for us. We're strengthening our bottom line, increasing customer foot traffic, and injecting fresh energy into our brand experience-all while aligning with a powerful force in the streetwear community."

A $230 Billion Market Opportunity

The timing of this partnership couldn't be more significant. The global streetwear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%, according to industry analysts, driven by limited-edition drops, social media influence, and a generational shift toward expressive, urban fashion. Valued at $187.5 billion in 2024, the market is expected to exceed $230 billion by 2030.

With a clear strategy and a growing retail footprint, FBC Holding, Inc. is uniquely positioned to ride this wave and scale rapidly. Studio 22's success with fast-moving, exclusive inventory-especially brands like dzerted-is proof of concept that FBCD can compete in both local and digital marketplaces. More importantly, it gives current and prospective investors an inside track on a thriving, culture-forward industry that's showing no signs of slowing down.

Unlocking the Next Chapter of FBCD Growth

This collaboration also aligns with the company's mission to build a vertical fashion ecosystem-one that includes in-house labels like Formrunner Apparel, exclusive partnerships with trendsetting brands, and direct-to-consumer retail platforms. Dzerted's proven audience engagement, product sell-through rates, and brand equity contribute immediate, measurable value to that ecosystem.

Additionally, the influx of dzerted inventory has generated increased foot traffic, higher in-store conversion rates, and an overall boost in retail revenue since launch. The buzz surrounding dzerted's availability at Studio 22 has sparked local excitement and elevated Studio 22's positioning as a must-visit fashion hub in Arizona.

This partnership is expected to have a material impact on future quarters, particularly as the co-branded capsule collection rolls out later this year.

About Dzerted

Dzerted is a U.S.-based streetwear brand built for dreamers, creators, and hustlers. Known for its bold graphics, statement pieces, and grassroots energy, dzerted has become a symbol of individualism and authenticity. With a focus on quality drops, rapid sellouts, and staying ahead of fashion trends, dzerted has cultivated a dedicated fanbase and growing demand from coast to coast. Learn more at dzerted.co or follow on Instagram at @dzerted.co.

About FBC Holding, Inc. (FBCD)

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC:FBCD) is a diversified holding company committed to acquiring, scaling, and empowering emerging consumer brands. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc., FBCD operates Studio 22, a curated retail experience that features top-tier streetwear, accessories, and exclusive collaborations. With a focus on youth culture, high-impact branding, and community building, FBCD is redefining what it means to be a fashion company in the 21st century.

Website: www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Instagram: @Formrunner

Studio 22 Instagram: @studio22.az

Studio 22 Website: www.studio22az.com

