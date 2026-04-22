Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Adia Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, and biologic products through its Adia Med clinics and Adia Labs division, today announced that it is actively looking to acquire a larger property to expand its flagship Adia Med clinic in Winter Park, Florida. This strategic initiative aims to significantly increase the clinic's size and capacity, enabling expanded patient access to advanced regenerative treatments, additional Stem Cell research capabilities, and support for future growth.

The potential acquisition would represent an important step in scaling operations to meet growing demand for AdiaVita (umbilical cord blood-derived stem cells and exosomes) and related therapies. The larger facility is expected to accommodate higher patient volumes, enhanced research activities, and the integration of new services, including potential insurance-billable treatments in wound care and orthopedics. This aligns with the company's ongoing efforts to expand its clinical footprint beyond the current Winter Park location.

Q1 2026 Highlights

Adia Nutrition continued building momentum in the first quarter of 2026, following its strong 2025 performance in which the company reported approximately $700,508 in revenue - a substantial increase from $6,380 in 2024. This growth was driven primarily by biologic product sales (approximately 63%) and medical procedures (approximately 35%).

Key operational achievements in Q1 included:

Submission of the final revised IRB protocol for the lower back pain clinical study using AdiaVita, incorporating feedback for a single-blind, placebo-controlled trial with crossover design.

Progress toward initiating four to five new clinical studies throughout 2026, including expansion of the ongoing Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) study (treatments beginning in May 2026) and a new dedicated rheumatoid arthritis (RA) study evaluating AdiaVita's immune-modulating effects.

Announcement of a major partnership with a leading Atlanta clinic (April 8, 2026), under which Adia Labs will serve as the exclusive supplier of regenerative products for a new ASD clinical study.

Continued advancement toward full SEC reporting status following the effectiveness of the Form 10 registration statement in February 2026, supporting greater transparency and future initiatives.

The company is also progressing with its corporate name change to Adia Med, Inc. (announced April 15, 2026), which better reflects its primary focus on regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, and biologics while the OTCQB ticker symbol remains ADIA.

2026 Outlook and Projections

For the remainder of 2026, Adia Nutrition expects continued growth driven by the potential clinic expansion, advancing clinical studies, and strategic partnerships.

Management anticipates:

Revenue increases supported by higher patient throughput at an expanded Winter Park facility (if acquired), and broader adoption of AdiaVita and Adia Labs products.

Completion of IRB approvals and launch of the planned four-to-five new studies, with active recruitment in the flagship ASD study and the lower back pain trial advancing toward enrollment.

Further progress on insurance reimbursement pathways and commercialization of Orthopedic treatments and other biologic applications.

Continued steps toward potential NASDAQ uplisting as a fully reporting SEC company.

"Actively looking to acquire a larger property for our Winter Park flagship clinic is a key part of our strategy to scale operations and meet rising demand for regenerative therapies," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "With solid Q1 momentum from IRB submissions, the Atlanta partnership, and our rebranding to Adia Med, we are well-positioned to drive meaningful advancements in patient outcomes, scientific evidence, and long-term shareholder value. An expanded facility would allow us to serve more patients and accelerate our research initiatives."

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.