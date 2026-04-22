Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report a 21m intercept grading 0.80% Cu, 17.01 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au, 0.73% Zn, 0.23 % Pb over 21m from 50.5 to 71.5m in Rush-011 drill hole. Rush-011 was the first drill hole completed in the ongoing winter drill program at the Company's Rottenstone SW property in Saskatchewan.

Key Highlights:

Rush-011 intercept of 21m (50.5-71.5m) of 0.80% Cu, 17.01 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au, 0.73% Zn, and 0.23 % Pb including 3m (51-54m) of 1.50% Cu, 24.15 g/t Ag, 0.15 g/t Au, and 0.51% Zn. also including 3.5m (59.5-63m) of 1.02% Cu, 21.00 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au, 0.39% Zn, and 0.33% Pb

VMS style mineralization encountered in every hole drilled on the 1100m long main Rush anomaly during the ongoing drill program.

Following up a successful 2025 drill campaign that resulted in the Rush VMS discovery, the Company is currently conducting a drill program aimed at further delineating the mineralized zones at Rush. Preliminary results indicate continuity between the two zones identified in 2025 and have led to the identification of a new, deeper zone situated west of the previously known mineralization (Figure 1).

Figure 1: 2026 Rush Drilling Map. Section Line A'-B' seen in Figure 2.

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Rush-011 and 012

Drilled from the same location, Rush-011 and 012 were designed to test below and adjacent to the mineralization encountered in the 2025 drill hole Rush-010, which intersected 27m (18-45m) of 0.78% Cu, 1.91% Zn, 0.53% Pb, 12.71 g/t Ag (August 5th 2025 News Release). These holes targeted beneath an outcrop found during the Fall 2024 field season, resulting in surface rock samples that returned values of up to 1.61% Cu, 113 g/t Ag, and 0.79 g/t Au (January 20th, 2025 New Release).

Rush-011 and 012 both intersected significant intervals of VMS style mineralization. Rush-011 returned 21m (50.5-71.5m) grading 0.80% Cu, 17.01 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au, 0.73% Zn, 0.23% Pb. Including 3m (51-54m) grading 1.50% Cu, 24.15 g/t Ag, 0.15 g/t Au, 0.51% Zn, 0.12% Pb. Additionally, the interval includes 3.5 meters (59.5-63m) grading 1.02% Cu, 21.00 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au, 0.39% Zn, and 0.33% Pb. This result extends previously identified mineralization at surface and in Rush-010 at depth and remains open (Figure 2).

Table 1: Rush-011 Highlight Assay Results

From To Length Cu % Ag g/t Au g/t Zn % Pb % Rush-011 50.5 71.5 21 0.80 17.01 0.09 0.73 0.23 including 51 54 3 1.50 24.15 0.15 0.51 0.12 including 59.5 63 3.5 1.02 21.00 0.09 0.39 0.33

Figure 2: Cross Section Looking SW towards Rush-010 & Rush-011 showing Cu grade along the drill trace.

Section line A'-B' location can be seen in Figure 2.



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Rush-012 tested below and along strike to the SE of Rush-010 mineralization. Rush-012 intersected a broad zone of VMS style mineralization (assays pending). Examples of the mineralization encountered in Rush-012 can be seen in Figures 3-5.

Figure 3: Rush-012 Box 12; 41.95-45.92m

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Figure 4: Rush-012 Box 13; 45.42-49.09m

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Figure 5: Rush-012 Box 16; 55.77-59.31m

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Rush-015

Designed to test between the Discovery Zone (Rush-001, 002, 003, 009) and the mineralization encountered in Rush-010, 011, and 012. Rush-015 intersected semi-massive and localized zones of massive sulphides over 4.1m from 129.60 to 133.70m (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Rush-015 part of Box 37 and Box 38; 129.10-134.90m

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Rush-018

Designed to test and extend the mineralization at depth beneath the Discovery Zone (Rush-001, 002, 003, 009), Rush-018 encountered a broad zone of VMS style mineralization ranging from disseminated to massive sulphides. A section of massive sulphide mineralization from Rush-018 can be seen in Figure 7 below.

Figure 7: Rush-018 Box 49 & Box 50; 174.40-181.42m

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Table 2: Drill Hole Locations from Rush-011 to Rush-019. All Coordinates are in UTM NAD83 Zone 13

Hole ID Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Easting Northing Elevation Status Rush-011 155 134 -63 487894 6212262 464 Assays Received Rush-012 167 145 -55 487894 6212262 462 Assays Pending Rush-013 218 320 -57 487952 6212167 459 Assays Pending Rush-014 329 285 -57 487952 6212165 460 Assays Pending Rush-015 158 137 -55 487850 6212235 450 Assays Pending Rush-016 347 294 -57 487944 6212135 453 Assays Pending Rush-017 296 260 -50 487944 6212135 453 Shipped Rush-018 260 270 -50 487915 6212106 454 Awaiting Shipment Rush-019 269 280 -63 487853 6212073 462 Awaiting Shipment

Table 3: Rush-011 Expanded Assay Results. Note: A cutoff of 0.10% Cu was used.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Cu % Zn % Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Rush-011 5 6 0.17 0.02 0.60 0.01 0.01 Rush-011 6 7 0.24 0.02 0.60 0.01 0.00 Rush-011 7 8 0.14 0.02 <0.50 0.01 0.00 Rush-011 12 13 0.13 0.01 <0.50 0.01 0.01 Rush-011 45 46 0.16 0.02 0.90 0.01 0.00 Rush-011 49 49.5 0.16 0.03 2.00 0.02 0.01 Rush-011 50.5 51 0.19 0.02 1.50 0.01 0.07 Rush-011 51 51.5 0.63 0.09 7.70 0.12 0.04 Rush-011 51.5 52 0.39 0.13 12.00 0.16 0.12 Rush-011 52 52.5 1.76 0.40 28.50 0.13 0.18 Rush-011 52.5 53 2.83 1.21 48.40 0.26 0.18 Rush-011 53 53.5 1.66 0.82 19.10 0.07 0.03 Rush-011 53.5 54 1.72 0.43 29.20 0.15 0.18 Rush-011 54 54.5 0.16 0.10 3.40 0.04 0.05 Rush-011 54.5 55 0.36 0.11 4.00 0.01 0.01 Rush-011 55 55.5 0.51 0.12 26.10 0.17 0.31 Rush-011 55.5 56 0.63 0.15 14.30 0.09 0.18 Rush-011 56 56.5 0.53 0.13 47.80 0.37 0.89 Rush-011 56.5 57 0.51 0.11 4.10 0.03 0.02 Rush-011 57 57.5 0.53 0.10 37.30 0.10 0.63 Rush-011 57.5 58 0.18 0.10 2.80 0.01 0.03 Rush-011 58 58.5 0.54 0.20 28.30 0.12 0.57 Rush-011 58.5 59 0.68 1.39 62.30 0.12 1.35 Rush-011 59 59.5 0.70 1.38 8.60 0.06 0.04 Rush-011 59.5 60 1.48 0.19 17.10 0.07 0.21 Rush-011 60 60.5 0.94 0.18 14.50 0.10 0.16 Rush-011 60.5 61 1.45 0.17 26.30 0.05 0.15 Rush-011 61 61.5 0.69 0.15 16.80 0.19 0.35 Rush-011 61.5 62 0.98 0.15 42.60 0.08 0.91 Rush-011 62 62.5 0.65 1.41 20.90 0.12 0.48 Rush-011 62.5 63 0.97 0.45 8.70 0.04 0.05 Rush-011 63 63.5 0.49 2.37 4.30 0.03 0.02 Rush-011 63.5 64 0.50 2.48 4.10 0.04 0.02 Rush-011 64 64.5 0.62 4.22 6.80 0.02 0.03 Rush-011 64.5 65 0.69 1.50 13.10 0.04 0.25 Rush-011 65 65.5 0.93 2.08 10.10 0.06 0.07 Rush-011 65.5 66 1.19 1.91 7.80 0.02 0.01 Rush-011 66 66.5 0.44 0.09 3.50 0.01 0.02 Rush-011 66.5 67 0.56 0.21 16.00 0.07 0.34 Rush-011 67 67.5 0.49 0.31 30.00 0.08 0.67 Rush-011 67.5 68 0.63 0.10 37.60 0.13 0.72 Rush-011 68 68.5 0.52 3.02 4.20 0.02 0.03 Rush-011 68.5 69 0.59 0.98 4.30 0.01 0.02 Rush-011 69 69.5 2.02 0.43 16.10 0.35 0.04 Rush-011 69.5 70 0.91 0.12 6.70 0.01 0.09 Rush-011 70 70.5 0.34 0.76 5.80 0.03 0.13 Rush-011 70.5 71 0.39 0.17 6.90 0.02 0.09 Rush-011 71 71.5 0.72 0.19 4.60 0.02 0.03 Rush-011 71.5 72.2 0.42 0.33 4.70 0.03 0.05 Rush-011 72.2 73 0.13 0.05 3.90 0.04 0.08 Rush-011 74.5 75 0.13 0.21 1.30 0.01 0.01

QA/QC and Geochemical Sampling Procedure

All drill core samples are logged, photographed, and bagged on-site. Control samples consisting of certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Companies QA/QC protocol at a rate of 1:15 or better. Samples are transported by Manitoulin Transport to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.("BV"), an internationally recognized and ISO 17025:2017 accredited analytical services provider, at its Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. The Company's QA/QC protocol is in addition to BV's QA/QC standard procedure.

Drill core samples were prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples are weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples from Rush are analyzed in accordance with BV's FA330 (Au) and MA300 packages, for gold analysis by fire assay (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and multi-element ICP analysis (0.25 g, multi-acid and ICP-ES analysis). Gold returning >10ppm is automatically analyzed by gravimetric method in accordance with lab standard of practice. Copper over limits were re-assayed using BV's MA370 package, a multi-acid digestion with ICP-ES finish.

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., VP Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan copper-gold district. The Company currently has a high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m, and a new Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag VMS discovery at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,689 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Source: Ramp Metals Inc.