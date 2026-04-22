

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, SAP SE (SAP) announced a partnership with Google Cloud to help marketers put AI agents to work at scale.



Under the partnership, Gemini Enterprise will act as a central hub for data integrations and multi-agent coordination, which will be supported by the SAP Business Data Cloud Connect solution for Google and BigQuery.



The collaboration intends to help businesses achieve faster speed-to-market, lower operational overhead, and always-on optimization that drives higher ROI, while giving teams more time to focus on strategy and end-to-end campaign execution.



In the pre-market hours, SAP is trading at $175.34, down 0.63 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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