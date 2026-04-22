Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Highlights SkyXero on Earth Day, Bringing Real-Time Climate Action to Travel

Company underscores leadership use and introduces matched contribution initiative to support verified climate projects.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions provider operating across compliance and voluntary carbon markets, today marked Earth Day by highlighting SkyXero, its mobile application designed to help individuals understand and act on the emissions associated with their air travel.

As global travel continues to increase, flight emissions remain one of the least visible and least understood components of individual environmental impact. SkyXero addresses this gap by enabling users to calculate emissions associated with any commercial flight and support verified climate projects such as reforestation, renewable energy, and carbon reduction initiatives.

To reinforce its commitment to practical climate accountability, Karbon-X has applied SkyXero internally across its leadership team.

Chief Executive Officer Chad Clovis has used SkyXero throughout his travel this year to measure emissions totaling 13,187 kg CO2e and has supported verified climate projects through the platform, with contributions directed to projects certified by recognized standards such as Verra and Gold Standard, as part of his ongoing travel activity.

This reflects a shift toward integrating climate considerations into everyday travel decisions, rather than limiting action to periodic reporting or long-term targets.

The SkyXero initiative also reflects Karbon-X's broader ESG approach, integrating environmental impact tracking, individual participation in climate accountability, and transparent reporting into both its platform and leadership practices. By embedding these elements into everyday travel behavior, the Company continues to align its operations with evolving expectations for measurable and transparent climate action.

As part of its Earth Day initiative, Karbon-X is matching user contributions made through SkyXero, up to a total of USD $250,000, reinforcing its commitment to scaling measurable, transparent climate impact. This initiative is not expected to materially impact the Company's financial results.

"Earth Day has traditionally been centered on awareness," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X. "What we're seeing now is a shift toward participation. SkyXero is designed to make that participation accessible by giving individuals a way to understand their impact and respond in a way that fits into how they already travel."

SkyXero enables users to:

Calculate emissions for any commercial flight globally

Take action through a streamlined mobile experience

Support verified climate projects

Track impact over time

The app aims to connect everyday travel decisions with verified climate solutions, making it easier for individuals to understand and address their impact. SkyXero is now available globally.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to verification support, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X provides trusted, transparent climate solutions to businesses and institutions globally. Learn more at www.karbon-x.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Karbon-X undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-X

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-highlights-skyxero-on-earth-day-bringing-real-time-climate-action-to-trav-1159783