KeyBank and Buffalo Sabres Bring Playoff Energy to the Community Through HocKey Assists Pep Rallies

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / As the official bank of the Buffalo Sabres, KeyBank partnered with the team to host three community playoff pep rallies celebrating the team's first playoff appearance in 14 years. Through the HocKey Assists program, Sabres alumni, Sabretooth, and KeyBank and Sabres teammates visited Best Buddies, The Resource Council of WNY, and GiGi's Playhouse to bring the excitement of playoff hockey directly to children and families across Western New York.

Each stop featured mini pep rallies, exclusive Sabres playoff giveaways, and opportunities for kids and families to interact with Sabres alumni who were part of the team's last playoff run. Participants joined in on chants, games, and activities designed to make playoff excitement accessible and inclusive for everyone.

For KeyBank, these pep rallies reflected the heart of HocKey Assists: using the power of partnership to meet people where they are and create experiences that feel personal, inclusive, and uplifting. By bringing the playoff moment directly into nonprofit spaces, the program helped ensure that the city's excitement was something everyone could take part in.

KeyBank is proud to stand alongside the Buffalo Sabres and our dedicated nonprofit partners through HocKey Assists, using the energy of the playoffs to connect, celebrate, and give back across Western New York. As the city rallies around our home team, KeyBank is honored to help share this historic moment with the communities that make Buffalo such a special place to call home.

Learn more about KeyBank's longstanding partnership with the Buffalo Sabres and commitment to the Western New York region.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-and-buffalo-sabres-bring-playoff-energy-to-the-community-thr-1159884