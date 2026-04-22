Nanterre, 22 April 2026

VINCI wins the contract to build electrical infrastructure in Guinea

Construction of a 50 MWp solar farm, 350 km of electricity transmission lines and two very-high-voltage transformer stations

Project duration: two and a half years

A total of €192 million

VINCI Energies signed a €192 million contract with Guinea's Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Economy and Finance to build a set of infrastructure facilities for electricity generation and transmission. The project's financing benefits from support from the French government.

Works are set to last two and a half years and will involve more than 600 people. The project includes the construction of a 50 MWp solar farm, 350 km of overhead electricity transmission lines (225 kV) and two very-high-voltage transformer stations.

Local teams will receive training with the transfer of expertise from VINCI Energies companies.

The project is part of the programme to develop Guinea's electricity facilities. Its aim is to bolster the country's energy sovereignty by integrating renewable energy generation.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

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