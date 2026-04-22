Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zündet die nächste Explorationsstufe - und der Markt beginnt aufzuwachen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 19:01
131,70 Euro
-0,72 % -0,95
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,25132,4020:10
132,15132,3520:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2026 17:48 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VINCI wins the contract to build electrical infrastructure in Guinea

Nanterre, 22 April 2026

VINCI wins the contract to build electrical infrastructure in Guinea

  • Construction of a 50 MWp solar farm, 350 km of electricity transmission lines and two very-high-voltage transformer stations
  • Project duration: two and a half years
  • A total of €192 million

VINCI Energies signed a €192 million contract with Guinea's Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Economy and Finance to build a set of infrastructure facilities for electricity generation and transmission. The project's financing benefits from support from the French government.

Works are set to last two and a half years and will involve more than 600 people. The project includes the construction of a 50 MWp solar farm, 350 km of overhead electricity transmission lines (225 kV) and two very-high-voltage transformer stations.

Local teams will receive training with the transfer of expertise from VINCI Energies companies.

The project is part of the programme to develop Guinea's electricity facilities. Its aim is to bolster the country's energy sovereignty by integrating renewable energy generation.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.