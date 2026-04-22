

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $270.52 million, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $254.56 million, or $3.01 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $1.55 billion from $1.48 billion last year.



Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $270.52 Mln. vs. $254.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.39 vs. $3.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.55 Bln vs. $1.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 15.40 To $ 15.90



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