

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $151 million or $0.34 per share, compared to a net loss of $464 million or $1.06 per share last year.



Funds from operations for the quarter were $383 million or $0.88 per share, compared to $451 million or $1.03 per share last year. Adjusted funds from operations for the quarter were $1.02 per share, compared to $1.10 per share last year.



'We delivered a solid first quarter and remain on track to achieve our full-year 2026 guidance,' said Chris Hillabrant, Crown Castle's President and Chief Executive Officer. 'We have largely completed the separation of our Fiber and Small Cell businesses and expect the sale to close in the first half of 2026.'



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects earnings of $1.48 to $2.12 per share and AFFO per share of $4.38 to $4.49.



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