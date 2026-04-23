

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Schindler Holding AG (SCHP.SW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled CHF262 million, or CHF2.34 per share. This compares with CHF257 million, or CHF2.26 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to CHF2.593 billion from CHF2.732 billion last year.



Schindler Holding AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF262 Mln. vs. CHF257 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF2.34 vs. CHF2.26 last year. -Revenue: CHF2.593 Bln vs. CHF2.732 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'For 2026, barring any unexpected events, Schindler expects low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth in local currencies and a reported EBIT margin of 13%.'



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