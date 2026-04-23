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WKN: A0M7F9 | ISIN: SE0000616716 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DU
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 09:08
8,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUNI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6309,05008:43
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 08:12 Uhr
109 Leser
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Duni Group's 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report is now available online

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group announces that the company's complete Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2025, in English and Swedish, is now available at the company's website under the heading Investors - Reports and presentations https://www.dunigroup.com/investors/reports-presentations/.

The Annual General Meeting will be held May 18, 2026.?Shareholders can exercise their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting also by postal voting. For more information, visit the website.?

This information is information that Duni AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 07.45 CET on April 23, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:
Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com
Petra Lamorell, Interim Head of Communications, +46 76-874 03 87, petra.lamorell@duni.com

Duni AB (publ)
Box 237
201 22 Malmö, Sweden
Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00
www.duni.com
Registration no. 556536-7488

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/duni-group-s-2025-annual-and-sustainability-report-is-now-available-online,c4337662

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/4337662/4052739.pdf

Duni-group-annual-and-sustainability-report-2025

https://mb.cision.com/Public/295/4337662/8ea079506ef88769.pdf

Duni Group s 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report is now available online

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/duni-groups-2025-annual-and-sustainability-report-is-now-available-online-302751399.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
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