

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY.PK) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR292.5 million, or EUR0.22 per share. This compares with EUR260.5 million, or EUR0.20 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dassault Systemes SE reported adjusted earnings of EUR396.8 million or EUR0.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to EUR1.509 billion from EUR1.573 billion last year.



Dassault Systemes SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR292.5 Mln. vs. EUR260.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.22 vs. EUR0.20 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.509 Bln vs. EUR1.573 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: EUR 0.29 To EUR 0.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: EUR 1.518 B To EUR 1.568 B Full year EPS guidance: EUR 1.30 To EUR 1.34 Full year revenue guidance: EUR 6.290 B To EUR 6.410 B



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