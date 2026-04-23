

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi SA (SNY) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR1.61 billion, or EUR1.34 per share. This compares with EUR1.87 billion, or EUR1.52 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to EUR10.50 billion from EUR9.89 billion last year.



Sanofi SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.61 Bln. vs. EUR1.87 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.34 vs. EUR1.52 last year. -Revenue: EUR10.50 Bln vs. EUR9.89 Bln last year.



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