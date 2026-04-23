

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink SE (GRPTY, GET.PA), a French mobility infrastructure and transport services provider, on Thursday posted a rise in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.



Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink, said: 'The 15% increase in revenue in the first quarter reflects the very positive momentum across all of our businesses. Eleclink is benefiting from a favourable market environment.Against a backdrop of high and volatile energy prices, the diversification of the Group's portfolio of activities remains a key strength.'



For the first quarter, the company recorded revenue of EUR 371 million, higher than the restated EUR 322 million in the same period last year.



Revenue from Eurotunnel stood at EUR 258 million, compared with the restated EUR 248 million a year ago. This increase reflects strong railway network traffic and resilience to increased oil prices.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the Group has reaffirmed its current EBITDA outlook of EUR 820 million to EUR 860 million. For fiscal 2025, the company had posted a current EBITDA of EUR 859 million.



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