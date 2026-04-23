

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French automajor Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported Thursday higher revenues in its first quarter, driven by both Automotive and Mobilize Financial Services or MFS.



In the first quarter, Group revenue was at 12.53 billion euros, a growth of 7.3 percent from last year's 11.68 billion euros. Revenues increased 8.8 percent at constant exchange rates.



Automotive revenue reached 10.81 billion euros, up 6.5 percent from last year's 10.15 billion euros. Revenues growth was 8 percent at constant exchange rates.



MFS revenue amounted to 1.72 billion euros, up 13 percent on a reported basis and up 14.1 percent at constant exchange rates.



Renault Group recorded 546,183 sales in the quarter, down 3.3 percent from last year, impacted by one-off issues at Dacia, while Renault and Alpine sales grew.



Renault sales were up 2.2 percent, at 397,602 units, thanks to the growth of electrified vehicles and the full diversity availability of LCV range.



Dacia sales decreased 16.3 percent to 145,335 units, due to severe weather conditions that led to logistics and production disruptions implying the loss of several thousand units.



Alpine sales were up 54.7 percent, essentially driven by A290.



In Europe, Renault recorded 255,200 sales, up 3.8 percent, in line with market performance.



Looking ahead, Renault Group confirmed its 2026 financial outlook amid the challenging environment. The company continues to expect a Group operating margin around 5.5 percent, with second-half operating margin higher than the first half, as per usual seasonal patterns.



The company added that cost reduction remains a key priority for 2026 and beyond, and that it is taking additional measures to mitigate the potential impact of the Middle East crisis on raw materials, energy, and logistics costs.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News