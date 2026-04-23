

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shimano Inc. (SHM1.F) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY12.814 billion, or JPY148.45 per share. This compares with JPY9.786 billion, or JPY110.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to JPY117.644 billion from JPY113.539 billion last year.



Shimano Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY12.814 Bln. vs. JPY9.786 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY148.45 vs. JPY110.20 last year. -Revenue: JPY117.644 Bln vs. JPY113.539 Bln last year.



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