

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Safran SA (SAFRF.PK, SAF.PA), a French aircraft equipment manufacturer, reported Thursday higher total adjusted revenue in the first quarter. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.



In Paris, the shares were gaining around 2.3 percent, trading at 278.70 euros.



The first-quarter consolidated revenue was 8.488 billion euros.



Total adjusted revenue stood at 8.624 billion euros, up 18.8 percent from 7.257 billion euros last year. On a constant currency basis, adjusted revenue fell 8.5 percent, while it grew 23 percent organically.



Propulsion revenues climbed 23.6 percent year-over-year to 4.552 billion euros, and organic growth was 33.1 percent. Constant currency revenues fell 10.3 percent.



Equipment & defense revenues were 3.367 billion euros, a growth of 21 percent on a reported basis and 13.5 percent organically.



Aircraft Interiors revenues, meanwhile, dropped 11.1 percent on a reported basis to 700 million euros, but grew 9.2 percent organically.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Safran continues to expect revenue growth in up low to mid-teens, and recurring operating income of 6.1 billion euros to 6.2 billion euros.



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