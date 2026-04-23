

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.174 billion, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $3.375 billion, or $0.89 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.863 billion or $0.79 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $31.457 billion from $29.887 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.174 Bln. vs. $3.375 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $31.457 Bln vs. $29.887 Bln last year.



CMCSA was up by 5.52% at $30.99 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



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