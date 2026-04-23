Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Maverick" or the "Company") announces that contractors have been engaged and an initial work program is set to be initiated on the Jericho property, located in Lincoln County, Nevada. Fieldwork is set to consist of systematic rock sampling throughout the property as well as localized detailed mapping. Work is expected to commence in May.

The Company recently acquired a large historic dataset for the Jericho property from a third party. The data includes detailed geologic and structural mapping at a scale of 1:5,000, 70 surface samples, XRD alteration analysis, field notes, and a comprehensive geologic report.

The Company is currently incorporating this new data into its growing database for the property. The new, larger database will then be used to further refine the planned work program.

The Jericho Property is located approximately 40 km northeast of Pioche and is within the Eastern Calderas mineralized district. Mineralization within the Jericho Property is interpreted to represent a low sulfidation epithermal system as the gold and silver mineralization in the property area consists of structurally controlled quartz veins, breccias, and stockwork veins. The mineralization is primarily hosted in andesites that occur about the margins of a collapsed caldera. Host rocks adjacent to the veins and stockwork veins are variably silicified, propylitized and argillized.

The property is host to two sub-parallel northeast striking mineralized trends:

the West Trend, which has been traced for more than four kilometres, is host to the Helen, Tempa and Fluorite Flat Zones; and,

the East Trend, which has been traced for approximately two kilometres, is host to the President's, Miramonte and Northeast Zones.

"We are leveraging our growing database on the property in conjunction with a successful recent field visit by the Company's technical team to create a comprehensive phase one work program at Jericho," stated Ian Foreman, P.Geo., VP, Exploration of Maverick Gold and Silver. "The objective of the field program will be to confirm and better understand the distribution of the high grade gold and silver results from historic sampling, determine the effect of structure on the thickness of the veins, better understand the differences between the West and East Trends, and to map several important areas of the property."

Qualified Persons

Helgi Sigurgeirson, P.Geo, a consultant to the Company and a certified independent professional geoscientist who is a "Qualified Person", as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information regarding the Jericho Property contained in this news release.

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company has focused on British Columbia and Nevada; mining-friendly jurisdictions that have established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at www.maverickgoldsilver.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about the Company's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business-friendly environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is only relevant as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293908

Source: Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation