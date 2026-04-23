Peer To Peer Network Targets Revenue Inflection Point with MOBICARD 1.8 Launch Expected Within 30 Days

MOBICARD will introduce subscription and enterprise monetization features designed to drive recurring revenue and platform growth.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC:PTOP), the first publicly traded digital business card company, today announced that its highly anticipated MOBICARD 1.8 platform-featuring integrated revenue-generating capabilities-is expected to be released to app stores within the next 30 days.

This upcoming release marks a major turning point for the company as MOBICARD transitions from a pure networking tool into a monetized digital ecosystem designed to generate recurring revenue across both consumers and businesses.

Built for Revenue - Designed for Scale

MOBICARD 1.8 introduces multiple revenue streams, including:

Subscription Model for Consumers Free version supported by ads Premium ad-free version at $1.99/month Annual premium plan at $20/year

Enterprise-Level Business Monetization Paid promotional placements within the app Tiered business subscriptions enabling companies to advertise directly to users Lead generation tools for enterprise clients

In-App Engagement Monetization Trackable card sharing and user engagement analytics Increased visibility for businesses through promoted placements



These features position MOBICARD as more than just a digital card-it becomes a revenue engine driven by user activity, business adoption, and scalable subscription growth.

In addition to monetization, MOBICARD 1.8 includes major upgrades designed to increase engagement and sharing:

Seamless one-click sharing functionality

Airdrop ability

Fully optimized QR code distribution

Improved card navigation and discovery features

Enhanced UI/UX for a cleaner, more professional look

Streamlined "Share This Card" experience to drive viral growth

The platform is being refined to ensure users can easily connect, share, and expand their networks-while businesses gain powerful tools to reach those users.

"By integrating subscription models and enterprise tools directly into the user experience, we are building a foundation for scalable growth and long-term value creation," stated Nicholis Santana Team Technology Leader for Peer To Peer Network.

PTOP believes that MOBICARD 1.8 represents a critical inflection point, as the platform begins to:

Convert user activity into recurring revenue streams

Provide scalable monetization opportunities for businesses

Increase overall platform engagement and retention

With monetization now integrated into the core user experience, Peer To Peer Network is positioning MOBICARD to compete at scale within the rapidly growing digital identity and networking market.

"This is the version that begins turning MOBICARD into a true revenue-generating platform," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO of Peer To Peer Network. "We've focused on building a system where both users and businesses can participate in the ecosystem-driving growth, engagement, and ultimately revenue."

"This release is a key step forward in our strategy to transform MOBICARD into a revenue-generating platform," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Peer To Peer Network

The Company is currently finalizing development and preparing for submission to major app stores, with launch anticipated within the next 30 days.

Outlook

The Company is currently finalizing development and preparing for submission to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. While no assurances can be given, management anticipates launch within the next 30 days.

Contact Information:

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: info@freemobicard.com

Phone: 617-481-1971

Website: www.ptopnetwork.com

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC PINK:PTOP) is a publicly traded technology company focused on developing and acquiring innovative digital solutions. The Company's flagship product, MOBICARD, is designed to redefine how individuals and businesses connect, share, and engage through digital identity and networking platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated product releases, revenue potential, market growth, and future business plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to complete development, secure necessary approvals, achieve market adoption, obtain financing, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including anticipated product releases, revenue potential, and future growth. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

Investing in securities involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and there are no guarantees of returns or market performance.

Investment Risk Disclosure

Investing in securities involves significant risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its stated objectives or that any investment will generate returns.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peer-to-peer-network-otc-ptop-targets-revenue-inflection-point-wi-1160297