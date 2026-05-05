Peer To Peer Network Announces Deployment of MobiCard 1.8 to TestFlight for Final Internal Beta Testing

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC:PTOP), the first publicly traded digital business card company, today announced that MobiCard 1.8 will successfully be deployed to Apple's TestFlight platform for final internal beta testing today.

This milestone marks a critical step toward the imminent release of MobiCard 1.8 to the public app stores.

MobiCard 1.8 represents a major advancement for the platform, introducing revenue-generating capabilities designed to monetize digital networking activity. The updated application integrates enhanced engagement tracking, lead capture functionality, and monetization features intended to support both individual users and enterprise adoption.

Management believes the deployment to TestFlight signals that the platform is entering its final validation phase prior to broader distribution, with the goal of delivering a revenue-generating version of MobiCard to the marketplace in the near term.

"We are excited to reach this stage," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network. "Deploying MobiCard 1.8 to TestFlight is a strong indication that we are nearing public release. This version introduces key monetization features that we believe will be foundational to our revenue model moving forward."

"This testing platform will allow for more robust beta testing that will enable us to get the majority of bugs worked out prior to deployment to the app stores. It is the final stage before we submit the apps to their respective stores for approval," stated Tech Team Leader Nicholis Satana.

MobiCard 1.8 introduces enterprise account capabilities, enabling organizations to onboard and manage users at scale. This allows companies to deploy MobiCard across entire teams or departments - potentially thousands of users at once - through centralized administration.

With enterprise functionality, organizations can standardize branding, streamline onboarding, manage permissions, and track engagement across their workforce. This positions MobiCard not just as an individual networking tool, but as a scalable, company-wide platform for digital identity, lead generation, and client engagement.

The Company will continue internal testing and optimization prior to submitting the application for full release on major app stores.

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator of the digital business cards industry. Its flagship product MOBICARD is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store. PTOP is an application innovator.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Investor Relations:

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peer-to-peer-network-otc-ptop-announces-deployment-of-mobicardtm-1163931