Peer To Peer Network Announces MOBICARD Development Accelerates Ahead of Schedule as Company Expands Enterprise Features, Discovery Mode and Industry-First Audio Analytics

1.8 Coming Really Soon - Development Timeline Accelerates as MOBICARD 1.8 Evolves Beyond Traditional Digital Business Cards Into a Scalable Professional Identity, Advertising and Engagement Platform

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTCID:PTOP), the first publicly traded digital business card company and creator of MOBICARD, today announced that recent development progress has accelerated ahead of internal timelines as the company rapidly expands new enterprise monetization tools, user discovery capabilities, and advanced engagement features designed to differentiate MOBICARD even further from their copycat rivals and traditional digital business card competitors.

Recent infrastructure improvements have significantly accelerated development deployment cycles while allowing its development team to roll out new features at a faster pace.

"We are way ahead of schedule, we are finishing our last round of testing phases, and we should be in the stores with the new updated app very soon. Technologically, The Mobicard 1.8 version will put us way ahead of the other digital business card companies. When we get to 2.0, they will be a thing of the past," exclaimed Nicholis Santana.

Recent backend improvements included resolving production build issues, stabilizing deployment pipelines, and improving platform reliability to support faster future updates.

"Our development velocity has accelerated significantly over the past several weeks, and we're now ahead of schedule on several major initiatives that we believe can materially separate MOBICARD from virtually every competitor in this space, even further. We have always led this industry in innovation and will continue to do so with our next iteration," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network.

New 'Discovery Mode' Creates Social Newsfeed for Digital Business Cards

One of the company's largest product expansions includes the rollout of MOBICARD's new Discovery Mode, a newsfeed-style platform that allows users to discover professionals, businesses, creators, and entrepreneurs in a far more dynamic environment than traditional digital business cards.

Unlike legacy platforms that simply store contact information, Discovery Mode allows users to gain visibility far beyond their direct network and also allows those using MOBICARD to search for someone in their area by industry or key word.

"If you're looking for a plumber, you can type in 'plumber' into the discovery bar and our system will pull up any business cards that are linked to plumbers in your area. This tool works both ways. If you're a local - having your card just exist in our system can allow you to be found by a prospective client you didn't even realize existed. People can find you," explained CEO Sodaitis.

When a card is shared, users can now promote:

Business services

Podcasts

Shows

Events

Products

Professional offerings

The company believes this feature creates powerful viral growth mechanics while introducing entirely new monetization opportunities for users and businesses.

New Enterprise Advertising Revenue Model Introduced

Peer To Peer Network also announced new enterprise-focused monetization layers that allow businesses to advertise directly within the platform.

Current enterprise pricing tiers under development include:

$250 per month

Up to six active promotions

$750 per month

Unlimited promotions

Additionally, consumer users will be offered an optional $1.99 monthly ad-free subscription tier, creating an additional recurring revenue opportunity for the company.

The company believes these subscription models create scalable SaaS revenue streams while preserving a frictionless user experience for free users.

Industry-First Audio Business Card Functionality

One of MOBICARD's features includes what the company believes may be one of the most unique offerings in the digital business card industry.

Users will soon be able to attach a 2-3 minute personalized audio message directly to their digital business cards.

Potential use cases include:

Realtors introducing themselves to prospects or talking about an open house coming soon

Business owners promoting services

Podcast creators marketing new episodes

Executives delivering personal introductions

Sales professionals improving conversion through voice messaging

Unlike many competing platforms, MOBICARD will also provide users with engagement analytics showing who listened to their audio content and overall listener activity.

Knowing whether someone listened to only the first 20 seconds of your audio message versus engaging with the full 2-3 minute message provides valuable insight into who is genuinely interested - and who may be worth prioritizing for follow-up.

This feature is expected to provide users with significantly greater personalization and measurable engagement capabilities.

Frictionless Sharing Designed for Network Growth

The company also redesigned the sharing process to make distribution significantly easier for users.

New sharing features now include:

One-click sharing

AirDrop integration

SMS distribution

Link sharing

View analytics

Share analytics

Management believes reducing friction in sharing increases the potential for stronger network effects and accelerated user growth.

Building Beyond Digital Business Cards

Peer To Peer Network believes the digital business card market remains highly fragmented with no clear dominant platform leader.

Management believes MOBICARD is evolving into something far larger than traditional contact-sharing tools by combining:

Digital identity

Professional discovery

Advertising

Audio engagement

User analytics

Enterprise SaaS monetization

"Most digital business card companies stop at simply replacing paper cards. We believe the future is much bigger than that," added Sodaitis. "MOBICARD is being built as a scalable communication and monetization platform for professionals and businesses. We are just getting started."

The company expects additional product updates in the coming days as development continues.

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator of the digital business cards industry. Its flagship product MOBICARD is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store. PTOP is an application innovator.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Investor Relations

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

info@freemobicard.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

Technology Questions

Nicholis Santana

www.freemobicard.com

support@freemobicard.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Disclaimer: Investing in securities involves substantial risk, including the potential loss of principal. There are no guarantees of future performance, profitability, or returns on investment. Any forward-looking statements made by Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP), its management, or affiliates are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a licensed financial professional before making any investment decisions.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peer-to-peer-network-otc-ptop-announces-mobicardtm-development-ac-1161836