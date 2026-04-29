Peer To Peer Network: PTOP's AI Partner Tier 1 AI, Signs Contract With OTCQX:PETV as Enterprise Client

This Installation of Tier 1 AI Marks Ninth Deployment and Third Enterprise Customer

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network ("PTOP") today announced that it's technology partner Tier 1 AI, has signed Petvivo Holding Inc, Stock Ticker OTCQX:PETV as a client to deploy the Tier 1 AI investor intelligence solution across the company's digital ecosystem.

This contract underscores the real demand for AI platform management by executive teams to advance investor marketing, site visitor identification, list segmentation, and the utilization of engagement tools which in combination, do not exist anywhere else in the industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, Peer to Peer Network's AI partner Tier 1 AI will install three tags and deliver up to 3,000 investor profiles a month. These tags will provide verified contact information of investors and customers and will segment the data into newsletter-style lists, sequenced communications based on investor interest, engagement behavior, and estimated net worth.

"The traction our AI Partner is having with other publicly traded companies is a testament to the validity of the product suite. OTC: PTOP plans to deploy the same type of services in coming days to our websites www.ptopnetwork.com and www.freemobicard.com . We believe that the more success our partner Tier 1 AI has, the bigger the opportunity for PTOP Intelligence Labs,-- our AI division-- will eventually have," stated Joshua Sodaitis Chairman & CEO of Peer To Peer Network.

This enhanced intelligence will enable OTCQX:PETV to deliver more timely content, improve investor outreach efficiency, and deepen engagement with its audience while discovering its true IIP (Ideal Investor Profile) for use in digital marketing campaigns at a later date. Tier 1 AI deploy across PETV's entire digital ecosystem which includes www.petvivo.com, www.petvivo.ai, and www.petvivoanimalhealth.com

"The implementation of Tier 1 AI represents a defining moment for PetVivo Holdings Inc.," said Derek McCarthy. "Having known John Lai and the company's long-term vision for years, I've seen firsthand the discipline behind the brand's growth. This deployment moves PetVivo beyond passive website traffic and into a new era of real-time, actionable investor intelligence which will transform PETVs anonymous interest into measurable shareholder engagement."

The three installations are live and operational, with ongoing data delivery and segmentation is scheduled throughout the trial engagement period of three months.

About PetVivo Holdings

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:PETV)(OTCID:PETVW), through its wholly owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. and PetVivo AI, Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals.

The company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The company's lead products SPRYNG with OsteoCushion technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

To learn more, visit petvivo.com or sprynghealth.com.

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc. & PTOP Intelligence Labs

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator of the digital business cards industry. Its flagship product MOBICARD is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store. PTOP is an application innovator.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Investor Relations:

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

Technology Questions:

Derek McCarthy

www.tier1ai.io

derek@tier1ai.io

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ptops-ai-partner-tier-1-ai-signs-contract-with-otcqx-petv-as-ente-1162368