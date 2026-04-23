On April 27th, Monsanto will argue before the U.S. Supreme Court in Durnell v. Monsanto, a Roundup case involving the application of federal preemption under FIFRA. A favorable ruling by the Supreme Court would provide essential regulatory clarity for companies who seek to bring currently approved and new products to market, addressing their ability to serve U.S. farmers and consumers. Former Solicitor General Paul Clement will argue the case for Monsanto.

More than 100 government, farm, business and non-profit groups including the U.S. government --joined amici briefs in support of Monsanto's position, urging the nation's highest court to affirm Congress' intent in including a "Uniformity" provision in FIFRA, and prevent a patchwork of state laws and labelling requirements which would threaten businesses, the economy, and farmers. Read more about the amici support for Monsanto here.

Monsanto also released the following statement regarding the oral argument in Durnell

"Congress enacted FIFRA to establish a uniform, nationwide framework governing pesticide registration and labeling, and companies should not face liability under state law for complying with federally approved and science-based labeling requirements. Allowing such claims to proceed invites a patchwork of state standards that conflict with the uniformity objective Congress prescribed in law and creates regulatory uncertainties that impede the development of new agricultural innovations. The security and affordability of the nation's food supply depend on farmers' and manufacturers' ability to rely on the science-based judgments of federal regulators. Clarification from the Court is essential to restore uniformity, certainty, and the rule of law."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423924443/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Brian Leake

(314) 370.3285