GoDaddy: Community Connections: Meet Jasmine Brantley

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

I currently reside in Arizona, but I'm originally from Detroit, Michigan, which is a big part of who I am and the work ethic I carry. I attended the University of Arizona and also graduated from Regency Beauty Institute with a cosmetology license. This experience allowed me to explore my creative talents and develop strong, client-focused skills.

In addition to my professional career, I'm a small business owner and the founder of Foure Corners, an event and networking company dedicated to bringing people together, creating meaningful connections, and helping entrepreneurs and professionals build community. My background blends business, creativity, environmental awareness, and leadership. I love creating spaces-both professionally and personally-where people can grow, collaborate, and feel supported.

Prior to joining GoDaddy Commerce, I built my career in the waste and environmental services industry, serving as an Account Executive for the Northern California area. In this role, I was responsible for driving new business growth through proactive prospecting-identifying leads, cold-calling potential clients, and selling a full range of services including garbage pickup, recycling programs, and specialized disposal solutions for commercial, industrial, and municipal customers. Alongside new business acquisition, I managed a diverse portfolio of existing accounts, focusing on customer retention by addressing service issues quickly and maintaining strong, long-term relationships.

What stood out to you about the interview process or the people you met?

One of the things that really stood out to me during the interview process was how authentic and engaging everyone was.

Every conversation felt less like a formal interview and more like a meaningful discussion about how we support businesses.

That told me a lot about the culture.

What I also appreciated was hearing how passionate the team is about helping entrepreneurs succeed through GoDaddy. Working in merchant services, I know business owners need more than just a payment processor-they need a partner who understands their challenges and can offer solutions that truly help them grow. It was clear from the people I met that this team genuinely cares about that mission.

Another thing that stood out for me was the energy and collaboration I saw throughout the process. Everyone seemed aligned around the same goal-helping customers succeed while supporting each other as a team. That's the kind of environment where I know I can bring my best work, continue growing, and make a real impact on the businesses we serve.

What's your approach when you're helping a customer who's not sure what they need or where to start?

When a customer isn't sure what they need or where to start, I approach the conversation as a consultant rather than just a salesperson. My first step is to ask targeted questions to understand their business-how they currently accept payments, whether they sell in person, online, or both, and what challenges they're experiencing with their current setup.

Working with small businesses through GoDaddy Payments, I've learned that many owners simply need clarity around their options. Once I understand their needs, I position solutions that directly support how they operate and help them grow. For example, if they're looking to streamline in-person payments, I'll highlight how a POS or smart terminal can simplify transactions and give them better visibility into their sales.

I also focus on educating the customer on the value, whether that's saving time, improving the checkout experience, or consolidating tools into one platform. By connecting the product to real business outcomes, it helps the customer feel confident moving forward.

My goal is to guide them from uncertainty to a clear solution; while building trust and making sure they feel supported throughout the process. When customers feel that you truly understand their business, they're much more comfortable making a decision.

What's one piece of advice you have for someone joining GoDaddy as a Care Sales Guide?

My advice would be to stay open to learning and always look for ways to refine your approach. Every customer and every business is different, so being adaptable and learning from each interaction really helps you grow in the role. The more you take time to understand the challenges business owners face, the better you'll be at guiding them toward the right solutions.

I've found that staying curious about their business and taking the time to educate them on tools that can help them grow makes a big difference. When you approach the conversation that way, you naturally become more of a partner or advisor-and that's what ultimately leads to stronger relationships and better results.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I really enjoy experiences that bring people together. Traveling is a big one for me. My family and I have a tradition of taking an annual trip together each year, which is something I really look forward to. This April we're traveling to Accra, Ghana, and I'm especially excited about that trip because it's a chance for us to connect with family, experience our culture, and create new memories together.

I'm also a big sports fan, especially football. I'm a loyal Detroit Lions fan, so I love attending sporting events and being part of that game-day atmosphere.

I genuinely value giving back to my community, so I volunteer whenever possible. When it's time to unwind or spend quality moments with friends and family, I love bowling and golfing. Both activities help me relax and offer a fun, social way to stay connected.

Overall, those things help me maintain a good balance outside of work and keep me energized.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/community-connections-meet-jasmine-brantley-1160310