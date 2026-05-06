GoDaddy: Inspiration Is All Around Us: Meet Ronna Encarnacion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

I'm a Graphic Designer by education and trade, but I've been a creative ever since I could hold a pencil. I was born in the Philippines, then lived in Saudi Arabia, and eventually my family migrated to the United states during my teen years, which played a big role in shaping both my personal and professional path. Growing up, my creative interests ranged from wanting to be an animator, illustrator, and designer, which ultimately led me into multimedia design.

I currently work as a Multimedia Designer on the Internal Communications team, and over the years I've worked in both creative agencies and in-house design roles. My path to GoDaddy was unexpected and at times challenging. Within a three-year span, I navigated two major transitions, the first following a company reorganization and the second during the COVID pandemic. Joining GoDaddy was a dream I didn't expect would come to fruition, but those experiences gave me the confidence to trust my skills and take that leap. I'll be the first to say that I'm not the biggest fan of change, but I've realized that the drive to keep learning and adapting through hardships can become our biggest strength.

Right now, I'm most excited about growing creatively while working alongside a supportive, inspiring team that's truly invests in each other's success. With my five-year work anniversary coming up in June, I'm looking forward to what's still ahead!

How have you grown as a Designer since working on the Internal Communications team and how has GoDaddy supported your personal growth and learning initiatives?

I have grown so much as a Designer since joining the team. Specifically, I've expanded my skill set in creating videos and using AI tools to support my work. I am so lucky to be under such an amazing manager, Nicole Helmke, and to have teammates who provide incredible support on my projects. Nicole has encouraged me to keep developing my creative skills and knowledge, and she's also provided me with the resources to learn new programs, attend creative conferences, and experiment with design and storytelling. More importantly, she has given me the opportunity to practice these skills on real-life GoDaddy projects, not just exercises.

I also attribute this growth to my team's and GoDaddy's commitment to maintaining a healthy work-life balance for its employees.

Having enough time to rest and travel when needed boosts morale and invigorates me to show up more fully for my work and my partners.

All of these factors combined have given me greater confidence and energy in my day-to-day, as well as the motivation to bring new ideas to the table.

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

One of the biggest factors that keeps me motivated at work is continuing my own creative projects during my personal time. I create digital illustrations and watercolor paintings inspired by anything and everything I enjoy, and sometimes this can lead to freelance projects. I also experiment with other mediums, like clay and video creation. What I learn from these experiences, I bring back into my work.

Just about any form of creative media inspires me: music, books, movies, travel, packaging, short-form content, etc. I love discovering new art styles and seeing what other creatives are doing with their work. I also make an effort to stay on top of creative trends, especially in the age of social media, where they evolve quickly. I often look through brand social media pages that I enjoy to see how they're marketing their products. I approach my work with a lot of curiosity and a willingness to keep learning.

What's one project you've worked on that made you think, "This is why I love this job"?

Last year, I had the opportunity to work on a project for Kasturi Mudulodu, President of Commerce. It was a keynote presentation she delivered at the NYC Small Business Expo about leveraging AI to transform small businesses. It was a highly involved project where I was able to leverage a wide range of creative skill sets, including deck design, illustrations, video editing, and AI utilization. With a short turnaround time, it pushed me to work quickly and thoughtfully while bringing multiple creative pieces together.

The presentation received wonderful feedback and appreciation from leadership. Receiving that affirmation and being recognized for the creative work that I do, along with the opportunity to showcase it at that scale and to such a broad audience, was incredibly meaningful. It was a labor of love, and the results were truly rewarding.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

There's a wide range of things I enjoy doing outside of work, and honestly, there aren't enough hours in the day!

I love drawing and painting. Throughout my career, I've leaned more into digital art, but in the past year, with the resurgence of analog media, I've returned to painting traditionally. My go-to mediums right now are watercolor and gouache. I also enjoy reading and listening to music. I'm currently reading The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows by John Koenig, which puts words to the fundamental strangeness of being human. My latest musical find is a band called Sleep Token, which my fiancé introduced me to and is now part of our vinyl collection.

Outdoors, we love exploring new coffee shops and restaurants across the valley, especially Japanese food, visiting art fairs to fill our creative cup, going to farmer's markets for fresh flowers and new ingredients, and hiking when the Arizona weather is nice.

Beyond art, I have a deep passion for traveling. I love world history and experiencing how people from all walks of life live, and I always come back from a trip feeling inspired and motivated. Some of my favorite places I've been include the Hoh Rain Forest in Seattle, the Otagi Nenbutsu-ji Temple in Kyoto, and the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland, to name a few. Next up: a European getaway this summer!

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/inspiration-is-all-around-us-meet-ronna-encarnacion-1164277