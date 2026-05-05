GoDaddy: The Human Algorithm: Meet Devashish Somani

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us about yourself and your career journey to date.

Hi, I'm Devashish Somani, a Senior Software Engineer at GoDaddy, and I'm writing this from Jaipur, Rajasthan-also known as the pink city of India, I'm proud to call home. With more than eight and a half years of experience in the data industry, I have held different titles, all driven by a single passion: making data more reliable and easier to use.

I joined GoDaddy in August 2024. What drew me in wasn't just the work-it was a culture that still believes in remote flexibility. That matters deeply to me: I can be close to my parents, share everyday moments with family, and still build products that reach customers around the world. For me, that balance isn't just a perk on a slide deck, it's part of why I can bring my whole self to work.

What were the biggest turning points in your career?

There were two shifts that changed how I think about my job. The first was breadth: moving from "I know this one stack really well" to "I can connect the dots across the data lifecycle." When you've seen governance, pipelines, analytics, and modeling, you stop optimizing for a single tool and start optimizing for outcomes: clarity, speed, and trust.

The second was the AI moment-not as hype, but as a practical unlock. One of my first big projects at GoDaddy was a complex data pipeline, the kind that teaches you patience, precision, and how much invisible work sits between "it runs" and "it runs in production." Right around then, the world was racing toward generative AI. I found myself asking a very practical question: How do we keep quality high while removing repetitive toil? That path led me into intelligent, agent-style workflows, not to chase buzzwords, but to build leverage for teams. The shift wasn't "learn a new buzzword." It was identity: I'm still an engineer who cares about reliability but I'm also someone who builds systems that scale judgment, not just code.

What are the most underrated technical skills that engineers should focus on?

If I could put three on a billboard:

Systems thinking. Fast answers are easy. The hard part is knowing how a change ripples-security, cost, reliability, and the humans who operate it tomorrow. Evidence-based debugging. The best fix isn't the first plausible story; it's the one you can prove with logs, traces, and a tight hypothesis. Human-readable craft. The future belongs to codebases that teams can maintain, audit, and extend, especially when more of the first draft is automated.

My shorthand: the AI can accelerate you, but it can't replace your responsibility for the blast radius.

What's the most challenging yet rewarding thing that you've worked on at GoDaddy?

The through-line of my time here has been turning hard enterprise problems into things teams can actually use. Early on, I helped build Shopper 360 capabilities-pipelines and platforms that bring customer insights together so the business can see a fuller picture, not a fragmented one. From there, I got to work on GoPaaS, AI-driven personalization infrastructure that packages real-world customer context into APIs teams (and AI systems) can plug into. So, innovation doesn't get stuck waiting on manual data prep.

Two projects especially stretched me and reminded me why I love building here:

SmartSpark, an intelligent assistant for Apache Spark tuning and recovery aimed at serious cost savings, developer time back, and less firefighting in the data platform world.

Metadata Agent, a multi-agent approach to making enterprise metadata trustworthy and usable, turning scattered technical detail into documentation people can search and understand. This system also enables users to act on information, with room for governance and quality signals along the way.

What made those rewarding wasn't only the technology, it was ownership, cross-team collaboration, and the feeling that approachable colleagues genuinely want you to win. I've also enjoyed mentoring early-career engineers and helping shape engineering practices that outlast any single project.

Today, I'm continuing that thread on the data lake platform and helping grow Helix, our unified knowledge base agent, with new capabilities. The future of enterprise software isn't just smarter models; it's smarter systems that teams can rely on.

If you had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, what would it be?

If I had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, it would be VIBES-not as slang, but as shorthand for how we actually work.

V - Vote-driven: ideas don't get crowned from the top; they earn their place because builders back them and teams choose what's worth doing.

I - Impact-validated: we care about what ships and what the data says-not just strong opinions or the loudest voice in the room.

B - Boundary-pushing: we take on hard problems and use formats like hackathons to stretch what's possible (especially in areas like AI), not to perform innovation, but to learn fast.

E - Egalitarian: good input can come from anywhere. Collaboration is structured so the best argument wins, not the highest title.

S - Socially charged: people show up for each other: in the work, in the wins, and in moments like GATHER that remind you there's a real human behind every workflow (and you're glad you met them)!

What's your motto or personal mantra?

"Roots keep you steady; curiosity keeps you growing-and care is how both turn into impact."

I've learned that the best work doesn't feel separate from life, it runs on the same principles. Clarity is kindness, whether you're untangling metadata or having a hard conversation at home. Trust is the product, whether you're shipping a pipeline or showing up for family. I want to be the kind of engineer (and the kind of person) who makes the next mile easier for someone else: a teammate debugging at midnight, a customer trying to make a confident decision, or a younger engineer finding their footing. Tools will keep getting smarter, but judgment, empathy, and responsibility are still ours to protect. So I build like the world depends on it-because somewhere, someone's day will.

What do you enjoy outside of work?

I'm happiest in simple moments, with family, friends, and the animals I love who make ordinary days feel full. By the end of day, I'm a bit of a global affairs and stock markets hobbyist. I like understanding the forces that move industries and communities. I'm also a foodie. Weekends often mean new restaurants and good conversation and I'm never opposed to binge-watching movies and shows. When I need a reset, I like getting out to quiet nature spots-far from city noise-where I can breathe, reflect, and come back ready to build again.

Closing thoughts:

If someone reading this is early in their career or considering GoDaddy, here's what I'd want them to know:

You don't have to choose between ambition and the life you want at home. With the right team, the right trust, and the right problems to solve, you can do meaningful work and stay rooted where your heart is.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/the-human-algorithm-meet-devashish-somani-1163852