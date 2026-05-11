GoDaddy's Airo for WordPress Delivers AI That Builds, Grows and Continuously Improves Websites

Faster site creation and updates - all inside the familiar WordPress experience

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Originally published by GoDaddy

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), the world's largest domain registrar, launched Airo for WordPress, an AI-powered experience that transforms how small businesses and web professionals build, manage and grow their WordPress websites.

Today, customers can create and launch a fully functional WordPress site in minutes with Airo for WordPress. Within the native WordPress dashboard, Airo for WordPress combines AI creation and ongoing editing with full ecosystem support, managed infrastructure, agency-friendly workflows and more.

"Small businesses and agencies have long faced a tradeoff where website builders are easy but limiting, while WordPress is powerful but complex," said Bhala Dalvi, vice president of engineering at GoDaddy. "Airo for WordPress eliminates that by bringing the speed and simplicity of AI together with the flexibility and ownership of WordPress."

Launch Fast. Improve Continuously.

Airo for WordPress goes beyond traditional AI website builders by supporting the entire lifecycle of a website, not just creation.

Key capabilities include:

AI-powered site creation in minutes using a conversational chat interface

Lightning-fast page-load times , up to 2x faster performance than the competition*

Single-prompt AI companion functionality to create blogs, update products, refresh webpages and more in minutes

Continuous AI-driven improvements , allowing users to update and evolve their site over time

Seamless editing inside WordPress with no need for a separate builder UI or parallel plugin interface

Automatic plugin installation and configuration based on business needs

Dual editing paths, enabling users to switch between AI assistance and the native WordPress editor

Unlike many AI tools that focus only on initial setup, Airo continues working long after launch, helping businesses keep their websites fresh, optimized and aligned with their goals.

Simplicity Meets Flexibility for Small Businesses and Agencies

Designed for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and agencies that need more than a basic website, Airo for WordPress delivers AI-powered ease without sacrificing the depth and control that professionals expect from WordPress.

Whether launching a new brand or managing multiple client sites, users have access to more than 60,000 plugins, full ownership of their site and data with no platform lock-in, and a WordPress foundation that scales with their business. Airo for WordPress also treats commerce as a first-class capability, generating a complete WooCommerce storefront from a single conversation, with no manual configuration required.

By embedding AI directly into the tools users already know, GoDaddy is delivering an end-to-end platform for creating, managing and growing an online presence.

To experience Airo for WordPress free for seven days, visit news.godaddy/airoforwordpress.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

*With optimized server hardware and GoDaddy Website Security Suite, including a CDN and WAF, you'll get faster page load times. GoDaddy does not claim best page load performance in industry. Actual results vary by region. See terms for uptime guarantee.

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Contact Info:

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Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddys-airo-for-wordpress-delivers-ai-that-builds-grows-and-continuously-impro-1165707