Das Instrument PY30 US36321W1053 GALDERMA GROUP SP.ADR/0,2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2026

The instrument PY30 US36321W1053 GALDERMA GROUP SP.ADR/0,2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2026



Das Instrument OO1 CA46658Y1034 J2 METALS INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2026

The instrument OO1 CA46658Y1034 J2 METALS INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2026



Das Instrument 1BO FR0013258399 BALYO S.A. EO -,08 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2026

The instrument 1BO FR0013258399 BALYO S.A. EO -,08 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2026



Das Instrument KEP1 SG1U68934629 KEPPEL LTD. SUB. SD-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2026

The instrument KEP1 SG1U68934629 KEPPEL LTD. SUB. SD-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2026



Das Instrument 0HG CH0239518779 HIAG IMMOBIL.HLDG NA.SF 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2026

The instrument 0HG CH0239518779 HIAG IMMOBIL.HLDG NA.SF 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2026





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