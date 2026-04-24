

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Svenska Cellulosa AB Sca Ser. A (SCAa.ST) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK380 million, or SEK0.54 per share. This compares with SEK800 million, or SEK1.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.2% to SEK4.740 billion from SEK5.161 billion last year.



Svenska Cellulosa AB Sca Ser. A earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK380 Mln. vs. SEK800 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK0.54 vs. SEK1.14 last year. -Revenue: SEK4.740 Bln vs. SEK5.161 Bln last year.



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