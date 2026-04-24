Acomo N.V.: Acomo reports resilient Q1 2026 sales, driven by strong sales in the Spices & Nuts segment

Rotterdam (NL), 24 April 2026Today, ACOMO N.V. (Acomo), the Euronext Amsterdam-listed diversified, plant-based food ingredients Group, reports Q1 2026 sales of €364.2 million. The underlying business performance is in line with expectations, with a -1% decline at constant currency versus the exceptionally strong Q1 2025. Including currency translation effects, the reported sales decreased by -6%. The overall macro economic environment was challenging, price levels came down for a number of important products, and the US Dollar materially weakened. Spices and Nuts and Food Solutions continued to perform well. Edible Seeds rebounded well towards the end of Q1 2026, supporting the recovery pathway in this segment. Organic Ingredients continued to outperform historical trends, with last year representing a particularly strong comparison base."In the first quarter of 2026, we have delivered in line with our expectations. As stated in the FY 2025 investor call, we expect a more balanced quarterly performance in 2026 compared to 2025. The current geopolitical environment is volatile and we continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving market dynamics in which we operate but remain focused on the key operational improvements within our control. I am also happy to report that the corrective measures we took last year in Edible Seeds are starting to deliver.", said Acomo CEO Allard Goldschmeding.Revenue Development• Spices and Nuts achieved a +7% sales increase in Q1 at constant currency, driven by continuous strong sales across the companies in this segment and the acquisition of Manuzzi in November last year.• Within the Edible Seeds segment, the production issues that affected SunButter® in Q4 2025 were fully resolved towards the end of January, with a strong rebound in February and March. Overall, Q1 sales decreased by -5% on a constant currency basis.• Organic Ingredients sales continued to outperform historical trends, demonstrating underlying strength in the business, despite the exceptionally strong comparison base in the prior year.• Tea sales were broadly similar year-on-year on a constant currency basis. The ongoing geopolitical disruptions and elevated supply levels continue to have an impact. The implementation of the new commercial model is underway and is expected to become operational in the course of 2026.• Food Solutions reported Q1 sales in line with the prior year quarter. Increased sales in the blends business were offset by softer sales in the distribution business, while the new facility in Oostende continues to drive growth.Outlook 2026The Acomo Group is well-positioned for sustainable growth and is on track to achieve the growth ambitions set out at the 2025 Capital Markets Day, driven by our relevant and diversified plant-based product portfolio in combination with our proven ability to manage turbulent market conditions. We continue to monitor external developments closely and our business model remains agile in response to changing market conditions. Based on our current knowledge we expect working capital levels to reduce over time during 2026.Download full press release:https://acomo.nl/app/uploads/2026/04/260424-Press-Release-Acomo_Trading-Update-Q1-2026_FINAL_EN.pdf