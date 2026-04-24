Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Miner kämpfen, entsteht in Finnland der vielleicht billigste Bitcoin Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852176 | ISIN: NL0000313286 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AC
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 09:20
25,800 Euro
-0,96 % -0,250
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACOMO NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACOMO NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,85025,95009:34
25,85025,95009:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acomo N.V.: Acomo reports resilient Q1 2026 sales, driven by strong sales in the Spices & Nuts segment

Rotterdam (NL), 24 April 2026

Today, ACOMO N.V. (Acomo), the Euronext Amsterdam-listed diversified, plant-based food ingredients Group, reports Q1 2026 sales of €364.2 million. The underlying business performance is in line with expectations, with a -1% decline at constant currency versus the exceptionally strong Q1 2025. Including currency translation effects, the reported sales decreased by -6%. The overall macro economic environment was challenging, price levels came down for a number of important products, and the US Dollar materially weakened. Spices and Nuts and Food Solutions continued to perform well. Edible Seeds rebounded well towards the end of Q1 2026, supporting the recovery pathway in this segment. Organic Ingredients continued to outperform historical trends, with last year representing a particularly strong comparison base.



"In the first quarter of 2026, we have delivered in line with our expectations. As stated in the FY 2025 investor call, we expect a more balanced quarterly performance in 2026 compared to 2025. The current geopolitical environment is volatile and we continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving market dynamics in which we operate but remain focused on the key operational improvements within our control. I am also happy to report that the corrective measures we took last year in Edible Seeds are starting to deliver.", said Acomo CEO Allard Goldschmeding.

Revenue Development


• Spices and Nuts achieved a +7% sales increase in Q1 at constant currency, driven by continuous strong sales across the companies in this segment and the acquisition of Manuzzi in November last year.

• Within the Edible Seeds segment, the production issues that affected SunButter® in Q4 2025 were fully resolved towards the end of January, with a strong rebound in February and March. Overall, Q1 sales decreased by -5% on a constant currency basis.

• Organic Ingredients sales continued to outperform historical trends, demonstrating underlying strength in the business, despite the exceptionally strong comparison base in the prior year.

• Tea sales were broadly similar year-on-year on a constant currency basis. The ongoing geopolitical disruptions and elevated supply levels continue to have an impact. The implementation of the new commercial model is underway and is expected to become operational in the course of 2026.

• Food Solutions reported Q1 sales in line with the prior year quarter. Increased sales in the blends business were offset by softer sales in the distribution business, while the new facility in Oostende continues to drive growth.

Outlook 2026

The Acomo Group is well-positioned for sustainable growth and is on track to achieve the growth ambitions set out at the 2025 Capital Markets Day, driven by our relevant and diversified plant-based product portfolio in combination with our proven ability to manage turbulent market conditions. We continue to monitor external developments closely and our business model remains agile in response to changing market conditions. Based on our current knowledge we expect working capital levels to reduce over time during 2026.

Download full press release:
https://acomo.nl/app/uploads/2026/04/260424-Press-Release-Acomo_Trading-Update-Q1-2026_FINAL_EN.pdf

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.