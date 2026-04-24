Groupe Casino: Casino Group Communication

Casino Group Communication

Paris, 24 April 2026

The ongoing discussions between Casino Group, the creditors and FRH regarding the project to adapt and strengthen the Group's financial structure are continuing with the objective of reaching an agreement in principle by the end of June 2026 at the latest. This timeline is expected to allow the completion of the procedure during the second half of 2026.

The Group recalls that the approval of the financial statements, on the basis of the going concern assumption, remains subject to a favourable outcome of ongoing negotiations.

As a result, the filing of the Universal Registration Document (URD) will take place after the regulatory deadline of 30 April1; the date of the Group Annual Shareholders' Meeting will therefore be communicated at a later stage.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29

1 The 2025 Universal Registration Document includes the 2025 Annual Financial Report, which is itself required to be filed by April 30, 2026