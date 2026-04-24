Lifco AB: Interim Report January-March 2026

Reporting period January-March

Net sales increased 3.7 per cent to SEK 7,186 (6,933) million. Organically, net sales grew by

1.2 per cent.

1.2 per cent. EBITA increased 6.2 per cent to SEK 1,588 (1,495) million.

The EBITA margin improved 0.5 percentage points to 22.1 (21.6) per cent.

Profit before tax grew 7.7 per cent to SEK 1,220 (1,133) million.

Net profit for the period grew 7.7 per cent to SEK 909 (844) million.

Earnings per share increased 7.6 per cent till SEK 1.98 (1.84).

Cash flow from operating activities decreased 3.3 per cent to SEK 747 (772) million.

Two new businesses were consolidated during the period with total annual net sales of about SEK 180 million.

Starting in the second quarter of 2026, Lifco will organise itself into five business areas instead of three. This means that the Environmental Technology and Transportation Products divisions, which are part of the Systems Solutions business area, will be reported as business areas as of the interim report for the second quarter of 2026.

Summary of financial performance



FIRST QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Net sales 7,186 6,933 3.7% 28,505 0.9% 28,251 EBITA 1,588 1,495 6.2% 6,411 1.5% 6,318 EBITA margin 22.1% 21.6% 0.5 22.5% 0.1 22.4% Profit before tax 1,220 1,133 7.7% 4,843 1.8% 4,756 Net profit for the period 909 844 7.7% 3,734 1.8% 3,669 Earnings per share 1.98 1.84 7.6% 8.13 1.6% 8.00 Return on capital employed 20.2% 21.2% -1.0 20.2% -0.3 20.5% Return on capital employed excl. goodwill 130% 131% -1 130% -2 132%



Comments from the CEO

Net sales increased 3.7 per cent during the quarter to SEK 7,186 (6,933) million, as the result of acquisitions and organic growth. Demolition & Tools and parts of Systems Solutions grew organically, while the performance in Dental was stable. Within Systems Solutions, the Environmental Technology and Transportation Products divisions reported strong organic growth. Organic growth was impacted by negative exchange rate effects of 5.1%.

During the first quarter, EBITA increased 6.2 per cent to SEK 1,588 (1,495) million, and the EBITA margin improved 0.5 percentage points to 22.1 (21.6) per cent as a result of acquisitions in Dental and Systems Solutions. In Dental and Systems Solutions, the product mix contributed positively to the profitability development, while the product mix in Demolition & Tools had a negative effect.

Earnings per share increased 7.6 per cent to SEK 1.98 (1.84) in the first quarter. Cash flow from operating activities decreased 3.3 per cent in the quarter to SEK 747 (772) million.

During the quarter, Lifco consolidated the UK company Ethoss Regeneration and the Germany company Karl Kaps in Dental. The companies are highly specialised and jointly have sales of about SEK 180 million.

At the beginning of the second quarter of 2026, Lifco has decided to organise itself into five operating segments instead of the previous three. This change is made after many years of strong growth in Systems Solutions through acquisitions and organic growth. Within Systems Solutions, the two divisions Environmental Technology and Transportation Products have become so material that they will be reported as business areas starting with the interim report for the second quarter of 2026. Pages 1920 of this report present sales, EBITA and EBITA margin per quarter 2024-2026 and the full years 2015-2025 for the new business areas Environmental Technology and Transportation Products and Systems Solutions excluding Environmental Technology and Transportation Products. As of the report for the second quarter of 2026, Systems Solutions will consist of the Contract Manufacturing, Infrastructure Products and Special Products divisions. The Dental and Demolition & Tools business areas are not affected by the change.

In February, Lifco issued an unsecured bond loan of SEK 1,000 million, and thereby has bonds outstanding totalling SEK 4,750 million. Lifco's financial position remains good and interest-bearing net debt amounted to 1.1 times EBITDA at 31 March 2026, which is well in line with our target of interest-bearing net debt of a maximum of three times EBITDA and means that Lifco possesses the financial scope to make additional acquisitions.

Per Waldemarson

President and CEO



GROUP PERFORMANCE IN JANUARY-MARCH

Net sales increased 3.7 per cent to SEK 7,186 (6,933) million. Acquisitions contributed 7.6 per cent and organic growth amounted to 1.2 per cent. Exchange rate effects had a negative impact of 5.1 per cent. During the quarter, the UK company Ethoss Regeneration and the German company Karl Kaps were consolidated.

EBITA increased 6.2 per cent to SEK 1,588 (1,495) million and the EBITA margin expanded by 0.5 percentage points to 22.1 (21.6) per cent as a result of acquisitions in Dental and Systems Solutions. In Dental and Systems Solutions, the product mix contributed positively to the profitability development, while the product mix in Demolition & Tools had a negative effect.

Exchange rate changes had a negative impact on EBITA of 4.7 per cent. During the period, 48 (51) per cent of EBITA was generated in EUR, 14 (16) per cent in SEK, 17 (13) per cent in GBP, 11 (9) per cent in NOK, 6 (4) per cent in DKK, 1 (3) per cent in USD and 4 (3) per cent in other currencies.

Net financial items improved to SEK -80 (-103) million.

Profit before tax grew 7.7 per cent to SEK 1,220 (1,133) million. Net profit for the period grew 7.7 per cent to SEK 909 (844) million.

Average capital employed excluding goodwill increased SEK 168 million during the quarter, to SEK 4,938 million at 31 March 2025, compared with SEK 4,770 million at 31 December 2025. EBITA in relation to average capital employed excluding goodwill declined during the quarter to 130 per cent from 132 per cent at year-end.

The Group's net debt increased SEK 202 million from 31 December 2025 to SEK 12,250 million at 31 March 2026, of which liabilities related to put/call options for acquisitions increased SEK 130 million to SEK 3,060 million from SEK 2,930 million at year-end. Interest-bearing net debt declined SEK 139 million during the quarter to SEK 7,662 million at 31 March 2026, compared with SEK 7,801 million at 31 December 2025.

On 24 February 2026, Lifco issued an unsecured bond loan of SEK 1,000 million under its MTN programme with a tenor of two years and an annual floating rate of three months STIBOR +0.48%. Lifco thereby has bonds outstanding totalling SEK 4,750 million. The terms of the MTN programme and bonds are available on lifco.se. In addition to bonds outstanding, Lifco has standard short-term credit facilities.

The net debt/equity ratio as of 31 March 2026 amounted to 0.6 (0.6) and was unchanged since year-end. Net debt in relation to EBITDA was 1.7 (1.6) times compared to 1.7 times at the end of 2025. Interest-bearing net debt in relation to EBITDA was 1.1 (1.1) times compared to 1.1 times at year-end.

Cash flow from operating activities decreased 3.3 per cent to SEK 747 (772) million. Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -479 (-325) million, which was mainly attributable to acquisitions.



FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - BUSINESS AREAS

Dental



FIRST QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Net sales 1,646 1,645 0.1% 6,332 0.0% 6,331 EBITA 378 339 11.4% 1,370 2.9% 1,331 EBITA margin 23.0% 20.6% 2.4 21.6% 0.6 21.0%

The companies in Lifco's Dental business area are leading suppliers of consumables, equipment and technical service to dentists across Europe, and the business area also has operations in the US. Lifco sells dental technology to dentists in the Nordic countries and Germany, and develops and sells medical record systems in Denmark, Sweden and Germany. The business area also includes a number of manufacturers which produce, inter alia, fitting products for dentures, disinfectants, saliva ejectors, bite registration and dental impression materials, bonding agents and other consumables that are sold to dentists through distributors around the world.

Net sales in Dental amounted to SEK 1,646 (1,645) million during the first quarter, positively impacted by acquisitions and negatively impacted by exchange rate effects.

EBITA increased 11.4 per cent to SEK 378 (339) million during the period. The EBITA margin improved 2.4 percentage points to 23.0 (20.6) per cent as a result of acquisitions with higher margins and positive mix effects from strong performances in manufacturing companies during the quarter.

The UK company Ethoss Regeneration, which markets and sells regenerative bone graft material to dentists and facial surgeons and the German company Karl Kaps, a niche manufacturer of medical and dental microscopes, were consolidated in the quarter.

Demolition & Tools



FIRST QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Net sales 1,581 1,639 -3.6% 6,701 -0.9% 6,760 EBITA 351 416 -15.7% 1,616 -3.9% 1,681 EBITA margin 22.2% 25.4% -3.2 24.1% -0.8 24.9%

The Demolition & Tools business area develops, manufactures and sells equipment for the infrastructure, demolition and construction industries. The Group is the world's leading supplier in the markets for demolition robots and crane attachments. The Group is also one of the leading global suppliers of attachments to forest machinery and excavators. The business area's EBITA margin might fluctuate between quarters due to single, major special orders and changes to the product mix.

Net sales decreased 3.6 per cent to SEK 1,581 (1,639) million during the quarter. Organic growth was counteracted by negative exchange rate effects.

EBITA decreased 15.7 per cent to SEK 351 (416) million and the EBITA margin decreased 3.2 percentage points to 22.2 (25.4) per cent, primarily as a result of a weak market trend for demolition robots that led to a negative product mix in the quarter.

Systems Solutions



FIRST QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Net sales 3,959 3,648 8.5% 15,471 2.1% 15,160 EBITA 913 789 15.7% 3,607 3.5% 3,483 EBITA margin 23.1% 21.6% 1.5 23.3% 0.3 23.0%

Through its operating units, the Systems Solutions business area operates in industries offering systems solutions. Systems Solutions is divided into five divisions: Contract Manufacturing, Environmental Technology, Infrastructure Products, Special Products and Transportation Products. At the beginning of the second quarter 2026, Lifco has decided to change its reporting, meaning that the Environmental Technology and Transportation Products divisions will be reported as business areas as of the interim report for the second quarter of 2026.

Net sales in Systems Solutions increased 8.5 per cent to SEK 3,959 (3,648) million during the quarter due to acquisitions and organic growth in all divisions except Contract Manufacturing.

EBITA increased during the period by 15.7 per cent to SEK 913 (789) million and the EBITA margin increased by 1.5 percentage points to 23.1 (21.6) per cent, as the result of acquisitions and strong organic growth within Environmental Technology and Transportation Products as well as a positive product mix.

Contract Manufacturing reported negative sales growth in the quarter with unchanged profitability. Net sales are compared to an exceptionally strong first quarter of 2025.

Net sales in Environmental Technology increased in the quarter with improved profitability as a result of organic growth.

Net sales and profitability in Infrastructure Products increased during the quarter due to acquisitions.

Net sales in Special Products increased during the quarter due to acquisitions. Profitability was unchanged.

Transportation Products reported a healthy sales and profitability development in the quarter as a result of acquisitions and organic growth.

ACQUISITIONS

During the quarter, Lifco consolidated the following acquisitions announced thorugh press releases:

Consolidated from month Acquisition Business area Operation Net sales Country Employees January Karl Kaps Dental Niche manufacturer of medical and dental microscopes EUR 10,1 m Germany 33 January Ethoss Regeneration Dental Markets and sells regenerative bone graft material to dentists and facial surgeons GBP 5,4 m UK 16

Further information on the acquisitions is provided on page 15. The figures for net sales and number of employees refer to estimated annual net sales and number of employees at the acquisition date.

Taken together, the acquisitions will have a positive impact on Lifco's results and financial position in 2026.

OTHER INFORMATION

Employees

The average number of employees calculated as full-time equivalents was 7,938 (7,442) in the first quarter. At the end of the period, the number of employees calculated as full-time equivalents was 7,912 (7,424).

Events after the end of the reporting period

At the beginning of the second quarter of 2026, Lifco has decided to organise itself into five operating segments instead of previous three. This change is made after many years of strong growth in Systems Solutions through acquisitions and organic growth. Within Systems Solutions, the two divisions Environmental Technology and Transportation Products, have become so material that they will be reported and monitored internally by the chief operating decision-maker. As of the second quarter of 2026, Systems Solutions will consist of the Contract Manufacturing, Infrastructure Products and Special Products divisions. The Dental and Demolition & Tools operating segments are not affected by the change.

Consolidation of the Italian company Metalltech will take place in the second quarter of 2026 in the Systems Solutions business area, division Infrastructure Products. Metalltech is a niche designer and manufacturer of expanded metal mesh for architectural applications. In 2025, Metalltech reported net sales of approximately EUR 15.8 million and has 53 employees. The acquisition, which comprised the majority of the shares, was announced on 7 April 2026.

Related party transactions

During the period, customary transactions with related parties have occurred. All transactions have been carried out on market terms.



Risks and uncertainties

The risk factors which have the biggest impact for Lifco are global macroeconomic factors, the competitive situation, structural changes in the market and general level of economic activity. Lifco is also exposed to financial risks, including currency risks, interest rate risks, credit and counterparty risks. Lifco is working actively to monitor and continually evaluate sustainability-related risks and their impact on the Group's operations and earnings. The Group has established a governance structure that involves Group management and the Board and works to continually improve the company's sustainability-related activities and minimise related risks. As part of this governance, Group management evaluates the compliance of, for example, the Code of Conduct, occupational injuries, IT security and legal disputes, for every subsidiary on a quarterly basis. The risk and sensitivity analysis are described in detail in Lifco's 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report and have remained unchanged since this report.

The Parent Company is affected by the above risks and uncertainties in its capacity as owner of the subsidiary companies.

Accounting policies

The Group's year-end report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. In respect of the Parent Company, the report has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and Recommendation RFR 2 Financial Reporting for Legal Entities of the Swedish Financial Reporting Board. The accounting policies have been applied in accordance with those which are presented in the 2025 Annual Report and should be read in conjunction with these.

The total figures in the tables and calculations do not always add up due to rounding differences. The aim is for each row to correspond to its original source and as such, rounding differences can affect the total figures.

This report has not been examined by the company's auditors.

DECLARATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer warrant and declare that this report for the first quarter gives a true and fair view of the Parent Company's and Group's operations, financial positions and results, and that it describes significant risks and uncertainties faced by the Parent Company and the companies included in the Group. The content of the quarterly report was decided on 23 April 2026.

Enköping, 24 April 2026





Carl Bennet

Chairman of the Board



Ulrika Dellby

Director



Dan Frohm

Vice Chairman

Erik Gabrielson

Director

Ulf Grunander

Director Anna Hallberg

Director

Anneli Broström

Director, employee representative

Tobias Nordin

Director, employee representative

Caroline af Ugglas

Director



Axel Wachtmeister

Director Per Waldemarson

President and CEO, Director



FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Report for the second quarter 14 July 2026.

Report for the third quarter 23 October 2026.

Year-end report and report for the fourth quarter 29 January 2027.

Annual Report 2026 the week starting 29 March 2027.

ONLINE PRESENTATION

An online presentation with Per Waldemarson, CEO, and Therése Hoffman, CFO, will take place on Friday, 24 April at 9.00 a.m. CEST. The presentation can be listened to online or by calling in to the telephone conference. Questions can be asked at the telephone conference.

Time: Friday, 24 April at 9.00 a.m. CEST

Link to the presentation: https://lifco.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

If you wish to participate at the telephone conference, you can register using the link below. Following registration, you will receive a telephone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference.

Link to register for the telephone conference: https://events.inderes.com/lifco/q1-report-2026/dial-in



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



FIRST QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2025 Net sales 7,186 6,933 3.7% 28,251 Cost of goods sold -3,995 -3,910 2.2% -15,907 Gross profit 3,192 3,023 5.6% 12,344 Selling expenses -839 -766 9.6% -3,345 Administrative expenses -985 -956 3.0% -3,673 Development costs -65 -67 -3.2% -253 Other income and expenses -4 1 -347% 97 Operating profit 1,300 1,236 5.1% 5,170 Net financial items -80 -103 -22.9% -414 Profit before tax 1,220 1,133 7.7% 4,756 Tax -311 -289 7.7% -1,087 Net profit for the period 909 844 7.7% 3,669









Profit attributable to:







Parent Company shareholders 899 834 7.8% 3,633 Non-controlling interests 10 9 1.4% 36 Earnings per share before and after dilution for the period, attributable to Parent Company shareholders 1.98 1.84 7.6% 8.00 EBITA 1,588 1,495 6.2% 6,318 Depreciation of tangible assets 186 175 6.6% 731 Amortisation of intangible assets 5 6 -16.8% 24 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 282 257 9.4% 1,102

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



FIRST QUARTER FULL YEAR

2025 SEK million 2026 2025 change Net profit for the period 909 844 7.7% 3,669 Other comprehensive income







Items which can later be reclassified to profit or loss:







Hedge of net investment -78 52 -252% 186 Translation differences 460 -1,172 -139% -1,676 Tax pertaining to hedge of net investment 16 -11 -249% -41 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,306 -288 -554% 2,139









Comprehensive income attributable to:







Parent Company shareholders 1,290 -291 -544% 2,113 Non-controlling interests 17 3 482% 26

1,306 -288 -554% 2,139



SEGMENT OVERVIEW

Lifco is organised into three operating segments: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. Segment reporting is consistent with the internal reports submitted to the chief operating decision-maker, the CEO of Lifco Group. The Dental and Demolition & Tools operations have similar economic characteristics and are similar in terms of the nature of their products and services, production process and customer categories. Systems Solutions comprises a large number of separate companies which differ individually from each other in terms of the nature of their products and production processes, although the nature of their business activities is similar and they have similar economic characteristics. Systems Solutions has a business area head who is directly accountable to the CEO for the operations, financial performance, forecasts and plans.

Group-wide functions consist mainly of costs attributable to the Board of Directors, CEO and other senior executives, audit costs and company costs for producing information to shareholders, maintaining the stock exchange listing and costs related to the annual report.

The operating segments' results are assessed based on EBITA. The Group's financial income and expenses as well as tax are managed at Group level and are therefore not allocated to each segment. No division of assets and liabilities is made per segment as no such amount is regularly reported to the CEO.

New operating segments as of the second quarter of 2026

At the beginning of the second quarter of 2026, Lifco has decided to organise itself into five operating segments instead of previous three. This change is made after many years of strong growth in Systems Solutions through acquisitions and organic growth. Within Systems Solutions, the two divisions Environmental Technology and Transportation Products, have become so material that they will be reported and monitored internally by the chief operating decision-maker. As of the second quarter of 2026, Systems Solutions will consist of the Contract Manufacturing, Infrastructure Products and Special Products divisions. The Dental and Demolition & Tools operating segments are not affected by the change.

NET SALES TO EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS

No sales are made between the segments.



FIRST QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Dental 1,646 1,645 0.1% 6,332 0.0% 6,331 Demolition & Tools 1,581 1,639 -3.6% 6,701 -0.9% 6,760 Systems Solutions 3,959 3,648 8.5% 15,471 2.1% 15,160 Group 7,186 6,933 3.7% 28,505 0.9% 28,251

Net sales by significant type of income:



FIRST QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2024 change

change 2025 Dental Products 1,646 1,645 0.1% 6,332 0.0% 6,331 Machinery and Tools 1,581 1,639 -3.6% 6,701 -0.9% 6,760 Infrastructure Products 596 449 32.7% 2,299 6.8% 2,152 Contract Manufacturing 812 948 -14.3% 3,390 -3.8% 3,525 Environmental Technology 859 839 2.4% 3,496 0.6% 3,475 Transportation Products 1,105 869 27.0% 4,057 6.2% 3,822 Special Products 587 544 8.0% 2,230 2.0% 2,186 Group 7,186 6,933 3.7% 28,505 0.9% 28,251

EBITA

A breakdown of results by segment is made up to and including EBITA. EBITA is reconciled to profit before tax in accordance with the following table:



FIRST QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Dental 378 339 11.4% 1,370 2.9% 1,331 Demolition & Tools 351 416 -15.7% 1,616 -3.9% 1,681 Systems Solutions 913 789 15.7% 3,607 3.5% 3,483 Central Group functions -53 -49 8.0% -182 2.2% -178 EBITA before acquisition

costs 1,588 1,495 6.2% 6,411 1.5% 6,318 Acquisition costs -7 -2 326% -50 12% -45 EBITA 1,581 1,493 5.9% 6,360 1.4% 6,273 Amortisation of intangible

assets arising from acquisitions -282 -257 9.4% -1,127 2.2% -1,102 Net financial items -80 -103 -22.9% -391 -5.7% -414 Profit before tax 1,220 1,133 7.7% 4,843 1.8% 4,756



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

SEK million 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Dec 2025 ASSETS





Intangible assets 27,397 24,204 26,817 Tangible assets 3,379 2,932 3,150 Financial assets 482 441 467 Inventories 4,581 4,286 4,314 Accounts receivable - trade 3,918 3,671 3,434 Current receivables 1,208 1,009 1,046 Cash and cash equivalents 1,423 1,208 1,878 TOTAL ASSETS 42,388 37,751 41,106







EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





Equity 20,547 18,076 19,277 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities incl. pension provisions 5,583 3,595 5,378 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 5,652 5,126 5,663 Current interest-bearing liabilities 5,031 6,009 5,617 Accounts payable - trade 1,981 1,986 1,829 Other current liabilities 3,594 2,959 3,342 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 42,388 37,751 41,106

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to Parent Company shareholders







SEK million 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Dec 2025 Opening equity 19,137 18,257 18,257 Comprehensive income for the period 1,290 -291 2,113 Change in value of put/call options attributable to non-controlling interests -36 -39 -143 Dividend - - -1,090 Closing equity 20,391 17,928 19,137







Equity attributable to:





Parent Company shareholders 20,391 17,928 19,137 Non-controlling interests 156 148 140

20,547 18,076 19,277

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT



FIRST QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 2025 Operating activities





Operating profit 1,300 1,236 5,170 Reversal of depreciation and amortisation 473 438 1,858 Other non-cash items 13 29 4 Interest and financial items, net -80 -103 -414 Tax paid -498 -509 -1,580 Cash flow before changes in working capital 1,208 1,091 5,037 Changes in working capital





Inventories -154 -240 -29 Current receivables -380 -468 -146 Current liabilities 73 389 263 Cash flow from operating activities 747 772 5,124







Acquisitions of subsidiaries -391 -218 -3,360 Net investment in tangible assets -80 -102 -432 Net investment in intangible assets -8 -5 -40 Cash flow from investing activities -479 -325 -3,833







Change interest-bearing liabilities -647 -602 837 Repayments of lease liabilities -88 -81 -338 Change in non-current receivables/liabilities 1 0 -9 Dividends paid - - -1,090 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -13 -8 -187 Cash flow from financing activities -748 -691 -788







Cash flow for the period -480 -243 504 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,878 1,517 1,517 Translation differences 25 -65 -143 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,423 1,208 1,878

ACQUISITIONS IN 2026

During the first quarter of the year, two new businesses were consolidated, which were announced through press releases. The businesses that were consolidated are the British Ethoss Regeneration and the German Karl Kaps.

The purchase price allocation includes all acquisitions onsolidated during the quarter. Minor add-on acquisitions have not been announced through press releases. All acquisitions have been consolidated at 100 percent.

Acquisition-related expenses of SEK 7 million are included in administrative expenses in the consolidated income statement for the first quarter of the year. Since the respective consolidation dates, the acquired companies have added SEK 26 million to consolidated net sales and SEK 11 million to EBITA. If the businesses had been consolidated as of 1 January 2026, net sales for the year would have increased by a further SEK 15 million and EBITA would have increased by a further SEK 5 million.





Acquired net assets







Net assets, SEK million Carrying amount Value adjustment Fair value Trademarks, customer relationships, licences - 266 266 Tangible assets 5 - 5 Inventories, accounts receivable and other receivables 62 -1 61 Accounts payable and other liabilities -14 -69 -82 Cash and cash equivalents 43 - 43 Net assets 96 197 293 Goodwill - 212 212 Total net assets 96 409 505







Effect on cash flow, SEK million Consideration



505 Considerations not paid (put/call options) -70 Cash and cash equivalents in acquired companies -43 Consideration paid relating to acquisitions from previous years - Total cash flow effect

391















FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

SEK million 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Dec 2025 Financial assets at amortised cost





Accounts receivable - trade 3,918 3,671 3,434 Other non-current financial receivables 44 23 44 Cash and cash equivalents 1,423 1,208 1,878 Total 5,385 4,902 5,356 Liabilities at fair value





Other liabilities1 3,060 2,543 2,930 Financial liabilities at amortised cost





Interest-bearing borrowings 10,581 9,489 10,964 Accounts payable - trade 1,981 1,986 1,829 Total 15,621 14,018 15,723

1 Other liabilities classified as financial instruments refer to mandatory put/call options related to non-controlling interests.

The carrying amount is the same as the fair value. The fair value of short-term borrowings is equal to the carrying amount, as the discount effect is insignificant.

Financial instruments at fair value are classified into different levels depending on how fair value is determined. All financial instruments at fair value in the Lifco Group have been classified as level 3, i.e. non-observable inputs. The put/call options are valued on the basis of a multiple valuation whereby a relevant multiple according to the terms of the contracts is applied to an estimated future performance measure. The uncertainty in the valuation can be found in the assessment of future profitability until the maturity date. Revaluation takes place on every balance sheet date.

Combined put/call options, SEK million 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Dec 2025 Opening balance 2,930 2,636 2,636 Additional 70 13 596 Revalution recognised in equity 36 39 143 Purchase considerations paid - - -112 Dividends paid -13 -2 -157 Exchange rate differences 37 -143 -176 Closing balance 3,060 2,543 2,930

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

ROLLING TWELVE MONTHS TO 31 Mar 2026 31 Dec 2025 31 Mar 2025 Net sales, SEK million 28,505 28,251 27,064 Change in net sales, % 0.9 8.1 3.5 EBITA, SEK million 6,411 6,318 6,134 EBITA margin, % 22.5 22.4 22.7 EBITDA, SEK million 7,176 7,073 6,851 EBITDA margin, % 25.2 25.0 25.3 Capital employed, SEK million 31,730 30,764 28,891 Capital employed excl. goodwill and other intangible assets, SEK million 4,938 4,770 4,696 Return on capital employed, % 20.2 20.5 21.2 Return on capital employed excl. goodwill, % 130 132 131 Return on equity, % 19.5 19.8 20.0 Net debt, SEK million 12,250 12,048 10,939 Net debt/equity ratio 0.6 0.6 0.6 Net debt/EBITDA 1.7 1.7 1.6 Interest-bearing net debt, SEK million 7,662 7,801 7,201 Interest-bearing net debt/EBITDA 1.1 1.1 1.1 Equity/assets ratio, % 48.5 46.9 47.9 Number of shares, thousands 454,216 454,216 454,216 Average number of employees, full-time equivalents 7,938 7,619 7,442





CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY INCOME STATEMENT



FIRST QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 2025 Administrative expenses -45 -42 -154 Other operating income1 0 -1 88 Operating loss -45 -43 -67 Net financial items -23 117 2,408 Profit after financial items -68 74 2,341 Appropriations - - 178 Tax 60 28 -9 Net profit for the period -8 102 2,510

1 Invoicing of Group-wide services.

CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY BALANCE SHEET

SEK million 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Dec 2025 ASSETS





Financial assets 9,311 9,054 8,968 Current receivables 14,644 12,100 14,949 Cash and cash equivalents 336 347 805 TOTAL ASSETS 24,291 21,500 24,722







EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





Equity 7,427 6,117 7,435 Untaxed reserves - 4 - Provisions - 19 17 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities 4,348 2,542 4,329 Current interest-bearing liabilities 4,671 5,689 5,274 Current non-interest-bearing liabilities 7,846 7,129 7,666 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 24,291 21,500 24,722

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 2015-2025 AND BY QUARTER 2024-2026 FOR NEW SYSTEMS SOLUTIONS AND THE NEW OPERATING SEGMENTS

At the beginning of the second quarter of 2026, Lifco has decided to organise itself into five operating segments instead of previous three. This change is made after many years of strong growth in Systems Solutions through acquisitions and organic growth. Within Systems Solutions, the two divisions Environmental Technology and Transportation Products, have become so material that they will be reported and monitored internally by the chief operating decision-maker. As of the second quarter of 2026, Systems Solutions will consist of the Contract Manufacturing, Infrastructure Products and Special Products divisions. The Dental and Demolition & Tools operating segments are not affected by the change. Below, Systems Solutions is referred to as New Systems Solutions. The Dental and Demolition & Tools operating segments are not affected by the change.

NEW SYSTEMS SOLUTIONS



2024 2025 2026 SEK million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Net sales 1,362 1,621 1,640 1,976 1,940 1,864 1,894 2,165 1,996 EBITA 278 384 339 467 388 409 370 476 429 EBITA margin, % 20.4 23.7 20.7 23.6 20.0 22.0 19.5 22.0 21.5

SEK million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Net sales 1,805 2,107 2,275 2,828 3,214 3,255 3,857 4,732 5,436 6,599 7,863 EBITA 152 231 318 407 448 562 716 932 1,154 1,468 1,643 EBITA margin, % 8.4 11.0 14.0 14.4 13.9 17.3 18.6 19.7 21.2 22.3 20.9

Through its operating units, the New Systems Solutions business area operates in industries offering systems solutions. New Systems Solutions is divided into three divisions: Contract Manufacturing, Infrastructure Products and Special Products.

ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY



2024 2025 2026 SEK million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Net sales 802 851 805 956 839 803 873 961 859 EBITA 219 239 208 272 206 204 254 250 222 EBITA margin, % 27.3 28.0 25.8 28.5 24.5 25.4 29.1 26.0 25.8

SEK million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Net sales 583 1,006 1,124 1,463 1,855 1,689 2,074 2,903 3,152 3,414 3,475 EBITA 73 136 168 270 383 355 506 765 870 938 913 EBITA margin, % 12.6 13.6 15.0 18.5 20.7 21.0 24.4 26.3 27.6 27.5 26.3

Environmental Technology offers solutions that improve working environments and reduce environmental impact in the marine sector, industrial processes and recycling.

TRANSPORTATION PRODUCTS



2024 2025 2026 SEK million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Net sales 783 870 840 882 869 902 915 1,135 1,105 EBITA 192 215 202 215 196 201 210 321 262 EBITA margin, % 24.5 24.7 24.1 24.4 22.5 22.2 22.9 28.3 23.7

SEK million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Net sales 504 558 554 660 774 1,314 1,725 2,336 2,740 3,374 3,822 EBITA 38 54 51 78 77 249 271 487 681 824 928 EBITA margin, % 7.5 9.6 9.3 11.8 10.0 18.9 15.7 20.8 24.8 24.4 24.3

Transportation Products offers solutions and accessories for service and transport vehicles as well as material handling within industrial applications.

DEFINITIONS AND OBJECTIVES

Return on equity Net profit for the period divided by average equity.

Return on capital employed EBITA before acquisition costs divided by capital employed.

Return on capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets

EBITA before acquisition costs divided by capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets.

EBITA EBITA is a measure which Lifco considers relevant for investors who wish to understand the earnings generated after investments in tangible and intangible assets requiring reinvestment but before investments in intangible assets attributable to acquisitions. Lifco defines earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) as operating profit before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets arising from acquisitions excluding acquisition costs.

EBITA margin EBITA divided by net sales.

EBITDA EBITDA is a measure which Lifco considers relevant for investors who wish to understand the earnings generated before investments in non-current assets. Lifco defines earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) as operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of tangible and intangible assets excluding acquisition costs.

EBITDA margin EBITDA divided by net sales.

Net debt/equity ratio Net debt divided by equity.

Net debt Lifco uses the alternative KPI net debt. Lifco considers that this is a useful additional KPI which allows users of the financial statements to assess the Group's ability to pay dividends, make strategic investments and meet its financial obligations. Lifco defines the KPI as follows: current and non-current liabilities to credit institutions, bonds, interest-bearing pension provisions, liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions as well as lease liabilities less cash and cash equivalents.



Earnings per share Profit after tax attributable to Parent Company shareholders, divided by the average number of shares outstanding.



Interest-bearing net debt Lifco uses the alternative KPI interest-bearing net debt. Lifco considers that this is a useful additional KPI which allows users of the financial statements to assess the Group's ability to pay dividends, make strategic investments and meet its financial obligations. Lifco defines the KPI as follows: current and non-current liabilities to credit institutions, bonds as well as interest-bearing pension provisions less cash and cash equivalents.



Equity/assets ratio Equity divided by total assets (balance sheet total).

Capital employed Capital employed is a measure which Lifco uses for calculating the return on capital employed and for measuring how efficient the Group is. Lifco considers that capital employed is useful in helping users of the financial statements to understand how the Group finances itself. Lifco defines capital employed as total assets less cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing pension provisions and non-interest-bearing liabilities with the exception of liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions, calculated as the average of the last four quarters.



Capital employed excluding

goodwill and other intangible assets























Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets is a measure which Lifco uses for calculating the return on capital employed and for measuring how efficient the Group is. Lifco considers that capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets is useful in helping users of the financial statements to understand the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets on that capital which requires a return. Lifco defines capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets as total assets less cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing pension provisions, non-interest-bearing liabilities with the exception of liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions, goodwill and other intangible assets, calculated as the average of the last four quarters.



RECONCILIATION OF ALTERNATIVE KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The interim report presents alternative key performance indicators for assessing the Group's performance. The primary alternative KPIs presented in this interim report are EBITA, EBITDA, net debt and capital employed. Definitions of the alternative KPIs are presented on pages 2122.

EBITA compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million THREE MONTHS

2026 THREE MONTHS

2025 FULL YEAR

2025

1,300



Operating profit 1,236 5,170 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 282 257 1,102 EBITA 1,581 1,493 6,273 Acquisition costs 7 2 45 EBITA before acquisition costs 1,588 1,495 6,318

EBITDA compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million THREE MONTHS

2026 THREE MONTHS

2025 FULL YEAR

2025

1,300



Operating profit 1,236 5,170 Depreciation of tangible assets 186 175 731 Amortisation of intangible assets 5 6 24 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 282 257 1,102 EBITDA 1,772 1,674 7,028 Acquisition costs 7 2 45 EBITDA before acquisition costs 1,779 1,676 7,073

Net debt compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Dec 2025 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities including pension provisions 4,402 2,703 4,389 Current interest-bearing liabilities 4,683 5,705 5,290 Cash and cash equivalents -1,423 -1,208 -1,878 Interest-bearing net debt 7,662 7,201 7,801 Put/call options, additional considerations 3,060 2,543 2,930 Lease liability 1,528 1,195 1,317 Net debt 12,250 10,939 12,048



Capital employed and capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million 31 Mar 2026 31 Dec 2025 30 Sep 2025 30 Jun 2025 Total assets 42,388 41,106 41,789 40,039 Cash and cash equivalents -1,423 -1,878 -1,467 -1,210 Interest-bearing pension provisions -33 -31 -35 -34 Non-interest-bearing liabilities -8,168 -7,904 -8,278 -7,941 Capital employed 32,765 31,293 32,007 30,853 Goodwill and other intangible assets -27,397 -26,817 -27,109 -25,843 Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets 5,368 4,476 4,898 5,010

Capital employed and capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets calculated as the average of the last four quarters compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS





SEK million



Average Q1

2026 Q4

2025 Q3

2025 Q2 2025

Capital employed 31,730 32,765 31,293 32,007 30,853

Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets 4,938 5,368 4,476 4,898 5,010



Total









EBITA 6,411 1,588 1,717 1,543 1,562





Return on capital employed 20.2%









Return on capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets 130%











For more information, please contact:

Åse Lindskog

Media and investor relations manager

Phone +46 730 244 872, e-mail ir@lifco.se

About Us

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2025, the Lifco Group consisted of 275 operating companies in 37 countries. In 2025, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 6.3 billion on net sales of SEK 28.3 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.4 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.

This information is information that Lifco AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-24 07:30 CEST.