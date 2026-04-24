Multitude AG: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Multitude AG

Zug, April 24, 2026 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") announces the following resolutions made by its Annual General Meeting, which took place today.

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Approval of the Combined Management Report, the Separate Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2025, acceptance of the Auditors' Reports

The Annual General Meeting approved the Combined Management Report, the Separate Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 2025.

Resolution on the appropriation of available earnings

The total available earnings of Multitude AG in the financial year 2025 amount to EUR 71,289,106. The Annual General Meeting decided in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that for each share entitled to dividends, an ordinary dividend distribution of EUR 0.55 per share be distributed for the financial year 2025. The dividend will be paid on May 4, 2026 to shareholders net of applicable withholding tax. The dividend record date is April 28, 2026. The remaining earnings of EUR 59,512,429 will be carried forward.

Approval of the ESG Report 2025

The Annual General Meeting approved the ESG Report 2025.

Discharge of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors for the 2025 business year.

Elections to the Board of Directors and election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect Ari Tiukkanen, Jorma Jokela, Lea Liigus, Marion Khüny and Mika Ståhlberg as members of the Board of Directors and to re-elect Ari Tiukkanen as chairman of the Board of Directors, each one for a term until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting.

Elections to the People and Culture Committee

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect Ari Tiukkanen, Jorma Jokela and Lea Liigus as members of the People and Culture Committee.

Re-election of the Independent Proxy

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Martin Rechtsanwälte GmbH, represented by Jürg Martin, as the Independent Proxy until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting.

Re-appointment of Auditors

The Annual General Meeting re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers AG as Auditors for the 2026 business year.

Remuneration

The Annual General Meeting approved the 2025 Remuneration Report in a consultative vote. Furthermore the Annual General Meeting approved: (i) the aggregate remuneration amount of EUR 76,000 paid to the members of the Board of Directors for the period since the relocation of the company to Switzerland until the last ordinary General Meeting 2025, (ii) the maximum aggregate remuneration amount of EUR 200,000 for the members of the Board of Directors for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, as well as (iii) the maximum aggregate remuneration amount of EUR 4,900,000 for the 10 members of the Group Executive Board for the business year 2027.

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com



About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).

www.multitude.com