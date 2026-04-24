SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:05 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) - up 43% at $49.20
- Elong Power Holding Limited (ELPW) - up 34% at $3.60
- Intel Corporation (INTC) - up 28% at $85.68
- Organon & Co. (OGN) - up 25% at $10.79
- Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (LABT) - up 24% at $10.80
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) - up 20% at $52.96
- World Kinect Corporation (WKC) - up 18% at $28.01
- VivoPower PLC (VIVO) - up 16% at $4.08
- RenX Enterprises Corp. (RENX) - up 12% at $3.04
- POET Technologies Inc. (POET) - up 11% at $13.10
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) - down 27% at $9.06
- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (TRUG) - down 17% at $2.25
- StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) - down 15% at $12.31
- EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) - down 14% at $9.77
- Coursera, Inc. (COUR) - down 12% at $5.23
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) - down 7% at $440.00
- Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI) - down 7% at $8.25
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) - down 7% at $3.59
- NextCure, Inc. (NXTC) - down 6% at $11.62
- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) - down 6% at $6.70
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