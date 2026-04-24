In the Green - Premarket Gainers

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) - up 43% at $49.20 Elong Power Holding Limited (ELPW) - up 34% at $3.60 Intel Corporation (INTC) - up 28% at $85.68 Organon & Co. (OGN) - up 25% at $10.79 Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (LABT) - up 24% at $10.80 PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) - up 20% at $52.96 World Kinect Corporation (WKC) - up 18% at $28.01 VivoPower PLC (VIVO) - up 16% at $4.08 RenX Enterprises Corp. (RENX) - up 12% at $3.04 POET Technologies Inc. (POET) - up 11% at $13.10

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) - down 27% at $9.06 TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (TRUG) - down 17% at $2.25 StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) - down 15% at $12.31 EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) - down 14% at $9.77 Coursera, Inc. (COUR) - down 12% at $5.23 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) - down 7% at $440.00 Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI) - down 7% at $8.25 Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) - down 7% at $3.59 NextCure, Inc. (NXTC) - down 6% at $11.62 Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) - down 6% at $6.70

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:05 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX