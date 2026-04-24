Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (OTCQB: TRUFF) (FSE: 4YX) ("Red Light" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight continued expansion and execution of clinical supply shipments of PEX010, a botanical psilocybin drug candidate developed by Filament Health Corp., to leading Canadian research institutions.

Following its press release dated April 7, 2026, Red Light is highlighting recent accomplishments and ongoing momentum, including completed and pending shipments supporting multiple clinical trials.

The Company confirms that additional shipments of Filament Health's PEX010 have been delivered to University of Calgary ("UCalgary") in support of ongoing studies. These represent second shipments for:

Mechanisms supporting psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for alcohol use disorder: a randomized, controlled clinical trial

A randomized double-blinded, controlled trial for the treatment of persistent post-concussion symptoms with psilocybin-assisted therapy: a safety and feasibility trial

Red Light is also highlighting upcoming new first time shipments of Filament Health's PEX010 scheduled for next week to:

University of British Columbia ("UBC") - Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression in Bipolar II Disorder: A Randomized Controlled Trial

University of Calgary ("UCalgary") - The role of the stress experience in supporting positive effects following psilocybin: a randomized, controlled clinical trial using the cortisol synthesis inhibitor metyrapone in healthy adults

These continued shipments reflect growing demand for pharmaceutical-grade, naturally derived psilocybin and reinforce the expanding role of Filament Health's PEX010 in supporting academic and clinical research initiatives.

PEX010, Filament Health's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, underscores Filament's position as a leading supplier of pharmaceutical-grade natural psilocybin, supporting more than 70 academic and philanthropic research studies worldwide.

Red Light recently announced a definitive arrangement agreement to acquire Filament Health Corp., including its portfolio of 76 issued patents across 15 patent families and its lead drug candidate, PEX010. On March 23, 2026, Filament obtained an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia in connection with the proposed arrangement, as the parties move much closer toward completing the transaction, subject to Filament shareholder approval, final court approval, and other customary closing conditions.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based organization advancing a focused strategy within the legal psychedelic sector, centered on consensual data collection and R&D initiatives designed to expand naturally occurring drug development, understanding of psilocybin use and consumer experiences. In parallel, the Company operates commercial activities across Europe and North America, including psilocybin truffle sales in the Netherlands' legal market and mushroom home grow kits offered through B2B and DTC channels, in compliance with applicable laws.

About Filament Health

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. Filament believes that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and its mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. Filament is paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its respective subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the potential implications of multi-session psilocybin therapy models for patient care and the broader psychedelic medicine category; the anticipated benefits of structured, repeatable treatment protocols using psilocybin; the continued expansion of PEX010's clinical network and global supply infrastructure; the growing demand from researchers and institutions for standardized, naturally-derived psilocybin; the Company's pending acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's clinical infrastructure and intellectual property; the future development, commercialization, regulatory approval of PEX010; and the potential for multi-session treatment frameworks to become a defining factor in how psychedelic therapies are delivered, the continued expansion of PEX010's clinical network; the anticipated progression of the referenced clinical studies; the Company's pending acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's clinical infrastructure; and the future development and commercialization of PEX010.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued ability of Filament to supply PEX010 to clinical research sites; the continued progression of clinical studies at the referenced institutions; the successful completion of the Company's pending acquisition of Filament Health; the ability to maintain effective relationships with clinical partners and research collaborators; and general business, market and economic conditions. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, namely: regulatory or enforcement developments affecting the legal framework for psilocybin research and clinical trials; the risk that the pending acquisition of Filament Health is not completed on the terms contemplated or at all; the risk that clinical studies do not progress as anticipated; the risk that additional license agreements or shipments do not materialize as expected; and adverse changes in the regulatory or political landscape affecting psychedelic research.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294120

Source: Red Light Holland Corp.