24.4.2026 14:00:04 EEST | Reka Industrial Oyj | Decisions of general meeting

24.4.2026 14:00:00 EEST | Reka Industrial Oyj | Decisions of general meeting

Reka Industrial Plc: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reka Industrial Plc was held today, 24 April 2026, in Hyvinkää.

The AGM approved the financial accounts for the 2025 accounting period and granted the Company's Board and the Managing Director discharge from liability for the 2025 accounting period.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, that for the financial year 2025 a dividend of EUR 0.09 per share will be paid. The AGM resolved to pay the dividend on 6 May 2026 to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment, 28 April 2026, are registered in the Company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd.



In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Annual General Meeting decided to approve the company's 2025 remuneration report. According to the Companies Act, the decision is advisory.

The AGM approved the proposed annual remuneration of EUR 28,000 for the members of the Board of Directors and EUR 50,000 for the chairperson of the Board. Circa 40 per cent of the annual remunerations will be paid with the shares of the company. Transfer to the shares is made by using the average share price of Reka Industrial Plc's B-share in May 2026 and the shares will be handed over in June 2026. The AGM approved that the members of the Board are compensated for their travel expenses in accordance with company's travel rule.

The AGM approved, in accordance with the shareholders' proposal, that the number of members of the Board shall be four (4) and elected the following persons to the Board: Markku Rentto, chairperson; Riitta Mynttinen, deputy chairperson and Matti Copeland and Riku Kytömäki as members of the Board. No deputy members were elected.

The AGM resolved that the auditors' fees be paid as per invoice approved by the company.

The AGM elected, in accordance with the shareholders' proposal, Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Ltd, with Authorized Public Accountant Jonne Ahokas as responsible auditor, as the Company's auditor for a term that expires at the end of the Annual General Meeting of 2027.

The AGM authorized, in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal, the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of the Company's own shares with assets from the Company's unrestricted equity. The shares will be acquired through trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki in accordance with its rules, and the consideration to be paid for the shares to be acquired must be based on market price. The Company may acquire B class shares directly by a contractual trade, provided that the number of class B shares to be acquired via contractual trade is at least 15,000 and that the consideration to be paid for the shares is equal to the prevailing market price in Nasdaq Helsinki at the time of the acquisition. When carrying out acquisitions of the Company's own shares, derivatives, stock lending and other agreements customary to the capital markets may be entered into within the limits set by law and regulations.

The authorization entitles the Board of Directors to also decide on a directed acquisition in a proportion other than that of the shares held by the shareholders, provided the Company has a weighty reason for this as defined in the Finnish Companies Act.

The maximum number of class B shares to be acquired may not exceed a total of 588,076. The amount corresponds to approximately 9.77 per cent of all the shares in the Company and in total 10,0 per cent of the Company's class B shares.

The Board of Directors is entitled to decide on all other matters pertaining to acquiring of the Company's own shares.

The authorization is proposed to remain in force until the next Annual General Meeting, however not later than October 24, 2027. The authorization replaces the authorization given by the previous Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2025, to repurchase and pledge the company's own shares.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to decide on handover of own shares. The amount of shares to be handed over in total can be maximum 588,076 B shares, which corresponds to approximately 9.77 per cent of all the shares of the Company and in total 10.0 per cent of the Company's class B shares, depending on the situation on the date of the notice. The authorization entitles the Board of Directors to decide on all other conditions for the handover of shares, including the right to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right.



The authorization is valid until the next Annual General Meeting. The authorization replaces the authorization given by the previous Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2025, for the handover of own shares.



Hyvinkää, 24 April 2026

Reka Industrial Plc

Sari Tulander

President and CEO

Further information:

Sari Tulander, President and CEO, tel. +358 44 044 1015

Contacts

Sari Tulander, President and CEO, +358 44 044 1015, sari.tulander@reka.eu

About Reka Industrial Oyj

As an industrial family company, we are committed to developing the performance and sustainability of the companies we own. Reka Industrial class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.