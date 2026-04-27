Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed a long-term 15-year lease extension with mail order company Walz GmbH for its approximately 46,000 sqm facility location at CTPark Bad Waldsee in the Ravensburg district of southern Germany.

The agreement marks a continuation of the long-standing relationship between CTP and Walz and underlines the strategic importance of the Bad Waldsee site to Walz's ongoing operations and future growth. At the location, Walz occupies a mix of office, warehouse and logistics space, supporting its core mail-order and distribution activities.

The single-tenant property at Steinstraße 28 comprises 45,650 sqm of rental space on a total plot area of 79,120 sqm. As part of the renewed agreement, CTP will implement targeted modernization measures at the site, enhancing the quality of the location and advancing sustainable and future-proof building structures.

This lease extension demonstrates CTP's wider leasing strategy, which is centred on deepening long-term relationships and growing alongside existing customers across its park network, reflected in 71% of CTP's leases in 2025 being signed with existing tenants. During the same period, CTP reported an 81% client retention rate, underlining the strength of repeat business and client stickiness across the portfolio.

Sandra Kraus, Leasing Director for Germany at CTP, commented: "The continuation of our partnership with Walz sends a strong signal about the attractiveness of our Bad Waldsee location. Long-term lease agreements like this highlight the importance of reliable space solutions and close collaboration for the sustainable success of our customers. At the same time, it confirms the continued strong demand for modern logistics and industrial space in Germany."

Timo Hielscher, Managing Director at CTP Germany, adds: "Long-term and successful partnerships like the one we have with Versandhaus Walz provide an excellent foundation for collaboration between tenant and landlord. A well-established relationship of trust accelerates joint decision-making and solution processes, significantly increasing efficiency."

CTPark Bad Waldsee benefits from its location in the economically strong Upper Swabia region, with excellent connectivity via the B30 and B465 federal highways, providing quick access to the A96 motorway (Munich-Lindau) as well as the A7, one of Germany's key north-south transport corridors. The site is also well served by public transport, with rail links from Bad Waldsee station and local bus connections supporting commuter access for employees.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 14.6 million sqm of GLA across 11 countries as at 31 December 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

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Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Rob Jones, Head of Investor Relations and PR

Mobile: +420 605 482 873

Email: rob.jones@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk