Irisity AB: Major U.S. airport awards Irisity contract for 1,000 channels of IRIS+ Enterprise

Gothenburg, Sweden - April 24, 2026 - Irisity AB (publ), a provider of AI-driven video data management software, announced it has today been awarded a contract for 1,000 IRIS+ Enterprise AI licenses. This is a Perpetual license together with a committed multi-year Software Upgrade Plan, for deployment at a major U.S. airport.

The contract was secured in collaboration with a global partner through its U.S. headquarters in California with an order value of approximately USD 1.0 million.

The deployment will support a broad range of operational, security, and business intelligence use cases across both airside and landside environments. Capabilities include perimeter and virtual perimeter protection, monitoring of loitering vehicles, rapid forensic video search, crowd density analytics for scenes of up to 50,000 people.

Beyond the AI, the deployment includes the statistics capabilities, reports, dashboards, and advanced data visualization tools. The solution uses advanced AI models (like vision-language models and large language models) allowing the users to search or ask questions using normal human language instead of technical commands.

"Free Text Search and Search-for-Similar capabilities provide the airport with tools to accelerate incident review workflows and quickly retrieve relevant video evidence, helping improve situational awareness and operational continuity while enabling faster assessment of potential security incidents and helping reduce the risk of unnecessary terminal disruptions or evacuations" said Hobby Wright, Strategic Accounts Director at Irisity.

Chief Revenue and Operations Officer at Irisity, Raziel Bareket added, "This is the fourth airport project we have won with this partner, including two phases at one airport following a successful proof of concept, and our 18th win together in the last three years. Our continued success reinforces the strength of Irisity's partner-first strategy. By empowering our partners, we're able to deliver greater value to customers and win together."

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Zaar CFO and interim CEO, Irisity AB, gustav.zaar@irisity.com.

This information is information that Irisity AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact persons, at 21:05 CET on 24 April 2026.

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

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