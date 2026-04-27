Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light") and Filament Health Corp. (OTC: FLHLF) ("Filament") are pleased to announce that, further to their joint press release dated March 10, 2026 and March 23, 2026, Filament's shareholders (the "Filament Shareholders") have approved each of the matters voted on at the Filament annual general and special meeting ("Filament Meeting") held on April 24, 2026, including approving the proposed plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") with Red Light, which will result in the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Filament ("Filament Shares") by Red Light.

As disclosed in Filament's management information circular dated April 2, 2026 (the "Filament Circular"), the special resolution approving the Arrangement (the "Arrangement Resolution") required the approval of: (i) 662/3% of the votes cast by Filament Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Filament Meeting; and (iii) a simple majority of votes cast by Filament Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Filament Meeting after excluding votes cast by Filament Shareholders who are required to be excluded to obtain "minority approval" in accordance with Section 8.1 of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

196,282,175 votes, or approximately 99.99% of the votes cast at the Filament Meeting by Filament Shareholders voting in person or represented by proxy were cast in favour of Arrangement Resolution. 49,263,163 votes, or approximately 99.98% of the votes were cast in favour of the Arrangement Resolution, excluding Filament Shares required to be excluded to obtain "minority approval" in accordance with Section 8.1 of MI 61-101. In addition to the Filament Interested Parties (as defined in the Filament Circular), 1,200,000 Filament Shares held by Ryan Moss were also excluded for the purposes of determining whether "minority approval" under MI 61-101 for the Arrangement was obtained.

In aggregate, up to 182,447,452 common shares of Red Light ("Consideration Shares") are issuable under the Arrangement (subject to adjustment), which includes shares issuable in settlement of certain of Filament's existing debt obligations and transaction bonuses. Following completion of the Arrangement, Filament Shareholders are expected to hold approximately 30% of the outstanding Red Light shares. The Consideration Shares will be subject to resale restrictions, with 50% released six months after closing, 25% at nine months, and the remaining 25% at twelve months.

Filament will now apply for a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the Arrangement on April 28, 2026. Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to certain customary closing conditions including court approval. Assuming the satisfaction of these closing conditions, the Arrangement is expected to close on or about April 29, 2026.

Further information about the Arrangement is available in the Filament Circular and related proxy materials, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under Filament's issuer profile and on Filament's website at www.filament.health.

About Red Light:

Red Light is an Ontario-based company advancing a focused strategy within the legal psychedelic sector, centered on voluntary data collection and R&D initiatives designed to expand naturally occurring drug development, understanding of psilocybin use and consumer experiences. In parallel, Red Light operates commercial activities across Europe and North America, including psilocybin truffle sales in the Netherlands' legal market and mushroom home grow kits offered through B2B and DTC channels, in compliance with applicable laws.

About Filament:

Filament is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. Filament believes that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and its mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. Filament is paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates and expectations as of the date hereof and is often identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "may", "will", "could", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the expected completion of the Arrangement and the anticipated timing thereof; the Company's intention to apply for and obtain the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and other required approvals; the satisfaction of closing conditions; the aggregate number of Red Light shares expected to be issued in connection with the Arrangement (including shares issued to settle certain Filament obligations and transaction bonuses), and any adjustments thereto; the expected ownership of Filament Shareholders in Red Light following closing; and the application and timing of the staged resale restrictions applicable to the Red Light shares issued in connection with the Arrangement.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, including but not limited to: that the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia will be obtained on the expected timeline; that all other conditions to closing will be satisfied or waived in a timely manner; that the parties will complete the Arrangement in accordance with the Arrangement agreement and related documentation; and that no event will occur that would delay or prevent completion of the Arrangement.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the risk that required approvals (including court approval) are not obtained on the expected timeline or at all; the risk that closing conditions are not satisfied or waived; the risk of delays in completing the Arrangement; changes in general economic, market and business conditions; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Red Light's and Filament's public filings available on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Red Light and Filament do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294315

Source: Red Light Holland Corp.