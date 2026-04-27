The Chinese manufacturer said its TOPCon-compatible hybrid back-contact solar cell achieved a power conversion efficiency of 28.0%. The result was confirmed by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH).Chinese solar module manufacturer Trina Solar has announced yesterday it achieved a 28.00% power conversion efficiency for its new TOPCon-compatible hybrid back-contact solar cell (THBC), with the result being certified by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH). The company said the achievement marks the first time a large-area 210R crystalline silicon ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...