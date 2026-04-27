Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - DARK STAR MINERALS INC. (CSE: BATT) (the "Company" or "Dark Star") is pleased to announce a renewed strategic focus on advancing uranium exploration assets located in stable, established mining jurisdictions, with an emphasis on Canada's premier uranium-bearing regions. This approach reflects the Company's commitment to operating in jurisdictions with established regulatory frameworks, clear permitting processes, and a long history of responsible uranium exploration and development.

As part of this strategy, the Company has outlined a focused, phased exploration work program designed to advance priority uranium targets at the Ghost Lake Uranium Project, with a planned exploration budget of approximately C$300,000, subject to final program design and funding.

On April 15, 2026, the Company completed a Condition 2 (C2) extension of the Ghost Lake mineral claims pursuant to the mineral tenure regulations of Newfoundland and Labrador, maintaining the claims in good standing and allowing continued exploration activities while assessment work requirements are satisfied in accordance with provincial guidelines.

In addition, the Company confirms that it has extended its Bleasdell Lake uranium claims in Saskatchewan, with tenure now secured through April 17, 2027, providing continued claim validity while the Company evaluates and advances exploration plans on the property.

At Ghost Lake, the planned exploration program will emphasize surface-based geological verification of previously identified radiometric anomalies and prospective lithological contacts. Work will include detailed geological mapping and prospecting across multiple priority target areas, with particular attention paid to zones exhibiting elevated radiometric and gamma-ray responses interpreted from historic datasets and more recent surveys. These areas are interpreted to be associated with lithological contacts, structural features, and rhyolitic and volcanoclastic units.

Field activities will incorporate hand-held scintillometer surveys to refine the distribution and intensity of radiometric responses on the ground. Where warranted, selective hand trenching may be undertaken to improve bedrock exposure and evaluate subsurface continuity of anomalous zones. Channel sampling will be conducted across trenched and naturally exposed bedrock to support geochemical assessment and assist in defining priority follow-up targets.

The Ghost Lake program is designed to evaluate three principal target areas:

The southwest portion of the property, where elevated radiometric responses are associated with interpreted contacts and rhyolitic units;

A north-central area , centered on the contact between volcanic and volcanoclastic rocks; and

A south-central area, where radiometric anomalies may represent extensions of prospective lithologies identified elsewhere on the property.

Results from the planned exploration work will be used to refine geological interpretations, prioritize future exploration targets, define drill targets and guide subsequent exploration activities.

Share Consolidation

The Company also intends to consolidate the common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation will become effective at the opening of the market on May 1, 2026. The symbol "BATT" will remain the same. The new CUSIP number will be 237234307 and its new ISIN number will be CA2372343079 for the post-Consolidation Shares. Currently, a total of 91,468,102 Shares are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Consolidation becoming effective, a total of 9,146,811 Shares, subject to adjustments for rounding, will be issued and outstanding. Where the exchange results in a fractional share, the number of Shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole Share. The exercise or conversion price and/or the number of Shares issuable with respect to any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted in connection with the Consolidation. There is no maximum number of authorized Shares.

Endeavor Trust Corporation ("Endeavor") has confirmed that it will mail letters of transmittal to those shareholders holding physical share certificates as of the record date of May 1, 2026 providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their letter of transmittal, to Endeavor in accordance with the instructions in the letter of transmittal. Endeavor has also confirmed that the registered shareholders as of the record date on May 1, 2026 who hold shares in DRS will be mailed a new DRS.

The board of directors is proceeding with the Consolidation on the basis that it may provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional financing opportunities to further its exploration activities. The Consolidation remains subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an advisor to the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Dark Star Minerals Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the strategic acquisition and advancement of uranium and critical mineral resources. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ghost Lake claims located in the prolific CMB of Newfoundland and Labrador, comprising 28,575 ha of contiguous claim blocks, and owns the Bleasdell Project spanning over 515 ha in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs, budgets, the timing and completion of the Consolidation, and the Company's future exploration and financing activities. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294310

Source: Dark Star Minerals Inc.